Voltron Data Unveils Enterprise Subscription for Apache Arrow to Accelerate Data Access and Processing Across Business-Critical Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltron Data, the company accelerating standards in data analytics and the largest corporate contributor to Apache Arrow, today announced its first commercial offering - the Voltron Enterprise Subscription for Arrow - for companies building with Arrow. Launching with several paying customers, it supports both new and existing Arrow users by providing exclusive access to features that will enhance the way companies build enterprise applications.



Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Voltron Data launching with $110 million in seed and Series A funding to accelerate the next generation of analytical computing systems and actively grow the Arrow project for all users: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/02/17/2387464/0/en/Voltron-Data-Launches-With-110-Million-in-Seed-and-Series-A-Funding-to-Unify-Analytical-Computing-With-Apache-Arrow-Changing-the-Way-People-Interact-With-Data-and-Hardware.html

“After years of growth, Arrow is not only an open source standard but an enterprise standard as well. We are excited to launch this product focused on enabling enterprises—and the data platform companies that serve them—to take full advantage of the benefits of Arrow,” said Josh Patterson, co-founder and CEO of Voltron Data.

Voltron Data is one of the most significant contributors to Arrow. Arrow is a multi-language toolbox for accelerated data interchange and in-memory computing. It has become the de facto standard for seamless interoperability between computing engines, modern computing hardware and programming languages. Arrow has been adopted globally by companies including AWS, Databricks, Dremio, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix and Snowflake to accelerate data access and analytical processing.

The Voltron Enterprise Subscription for Arrow is tailored to companies eager to future-proof their investment in building and running applications that depend on Arrow. Benefits include:

On-demand assistance from the team of leading Arrow developers at Voltron Data

Simplified issue reporting and faster fixes to drive greater business value

Delivery of custom upgrade guidance along with urgent security bulletins

Rapid hotfixes when critical vulnerabilities are identified

Direct access to leaders within the Arrow project and services only available to Voltron Data customers



Additional Resources

Watch Wes McKinney, co-founder and CTO of Voltron Data and co-creator of Apache Arrow, give a talk on Arrow: Open Source Standard Becomes Enterprise Necessity at Subsurface LIVE Winter 2022 on March 3 at 9:35 a.m. PT: https://www.dremio.com/subsurface/live/winter2022/session/apache-arrow-open-source-standard-becomes-enterprise-necessity

Read the How Voltron Data Supports Business-Critical Applications of Apache Arrow blog: https://voltrondata.com/news/how-voltron-data-supports-business-critical-applications-of-apache-arrow

For additional information on the Voltron Enterprise Subscription for Arrow, go to: https://voltrondata.com/subscription



About Voltron Data

Voltron Data believes in building more bridges across the data science and analytics industry to accelerate the efficient development of data tools. The company is focused on advancing the Apache Arrow ecosystem and is globally remote. For more on Voltron Data, simply go to https://voltrondata.com or follow @VoltronData.