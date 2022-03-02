The Chambers Project Announces The Opening of The Togetherrr Exhibition

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallerist Brian Chambers announces the opening of Togetherrr, a retrospective exhibit of massive psychedelic paintings made by collaborating artists - alchemical images which are the products of many hands and brushes working together – a group vision of a beautiful otherworld. The event, featuring live painting by the Furtherrr Collective, accompanied by The Gaslamp Killer, A Path Untold, and other special musical guests, begins on March 11th at 5 pm.



Chambers has curated a survey of never-before-seen collaborative paintings that “have redefined what live collaboration is, and what live painting can be.”

Enormous mural-sized canvases by the members of the Furtherrr Collective Mars-1, Oliver Vernon, Damon Soule, David Choong Lee, and Nome Edonna will be shown together for the first time. These canvases were painted live before an audience, usually over several days during transformational festivals like Symbiosis, or Burning Man. Additional works by Mars-1 & Ralph Steadman, Mars-1 & Alex Grey, and Mars-1 & Doze Green will also be on display.

Collaborative Paintings by:

The Furtherrr Collective - Mars-1, Oliver Vernon, Damon Soule, David Choong Lee, Nome Edonna. Mars-1 & Doze Green, Mars-1 & Alex Grey, Mars-1 & Ralph Steadman Opening March 11, 2022, at The Chambers Project • 627 E. Main St., Grass Valley, CA 95945

About the “TOGETHERRR” Exhibit:

Opening event 5.00 pm, March 11, 2022

Closes 21st May 2022

The Chambers Project

627 E. Main St., Grass Valley, CA 95945

About The Chambers Project

The Chambers Project is the world’s leading psychedelic art gallery representing the most influential contemporary artists in psychedelic culture. Owner/curator Brian Chambers has dedicated his life’s work to connecting the dots between art and the psychedelic state, developing a modern program of world renowned artists and sculptors, curating historic exhibits and retrospectives that bridge the gap between this once countercultural phenomenon and the progressively integrated contemporary mainstream.

The Chambers Project Contact: Brian Chambers

Brian@thechambersproject.com

“Symbiosis 2015,” by Mars-1, Oliver Vernon, Damon Soule, David Choong Lee, Nome Edonna

