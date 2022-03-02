Pollock Cohen LLP - Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Warner Bros. For False Advertising in Game Of Thrones: Conquest Mobile Game

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 24, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed against Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. on behalf of users of the popular mobile app “Game of Thrones: Conquest.” The mobile game is based on the hit HBO show and book series. The suit alleges that Warner Bros. deceived players by offering fraudulent in-game sales. According to the complaint, Warner Bros. advertised false “limited promotions” prices for in-game purchases, such as “Limited Time! 2000% Bonus Gold!” or “Black Friday Sale,” tricking users to buy “discounts” that were a mere fantasy. The lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Los Angeles.



Game of Thrones: Conquest is an enormously successful mobile game, with millions of downloads and hundreds of thousands of active users. It has netted Warner Bros. over $750 million in revenue. But, as alleged in the lawsuit, Warner Bros. has made untold millions by deceiving its players.

The lawsuit contends that Game of Thrones: Conquest has generated much of this revenue through deception. After players download the app for free, Warner Bros. entices them to make in-game purchases by tricking players into making in-app purchases of items such as gold, building material, crafting material, armor, and other valuables they needed to progress in the game. By using high-pressure, deceptive sales tactics, Warner Bros. lured players into purchasing “discounted” packs while in reality, there were no such discounts. Instead, these were the same prices players would ordinarily pay.

The class action lawsuit accuses Warner Bros. of false advertising, alleging that the company violated California and other states’ consumer fraud laws. For more information, please visit https://www.pollockcohen.com/got-conquest

Attorneys Raphael Janove of Pollock Cohen LLP, Jay Kumar of Jay Kumar Law, and Karl Kronenberger and Kate Hollist of Kronenberger Rosenfeld LLP have joined forces to recover the money for the deceived players. “For the last five years, Warner Bros. has been playing its own game-of-thrones with consumers,” said Raphael Janove. “They have intentionally misled game-players with fake discounts and fake promotions. That is not only illegal, but no way to treat loyal customers,” explained Kumar. Fortunately, as Hollist noted, the court provides a remedy for such actions: “When it comes to destroying Warner Bros.’s endless army of resurrected, unkillable offers, the pen is mightier than even a Valyrian sword.”

“While Warner Bros.’ fraudulent practices have filled its coffers with enough gold to hire the best sellswords this side of Essos, the company will be unable to demand trial by combat in the Central District of California,” added Kumar. “It will have to answer for its conduct, like any other litigant.”



