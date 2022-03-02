THIS FRIDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman to Join Rep. Antonio Delgado for Small Business Tour in Cooperstown, N.Y. to highlight local impacts of the American Rescue Plan

Washington, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Friday, March 4, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet will visit Cooperstown, N.Y. to join Rep. Antonio Delgado for a small business tour in the rural Otsego County area.

Administrator Guzman and Rep. Delgado will highlight the positive impact that President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act has had on America’s local economies, touring a local baseball manufacturer, visiting a local retailer, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame – a local landmark that has received Shuttered Venue Operators Grant funding.

Administrator Guzman and Rep. Delgado will also host a forum with local small business leaders on the Congressman’s Small Business Advisory Committee. They will be joined by Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles and Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh throughout the day.

WHEN:

Friday, March 4, 2022

1:00 p.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Cooperstown, N.Y.

WHO:

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY-19)

Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh

SBA Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki

WHY:

The SBA is highlighting the positive economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other relief programs and benefits to local small businesses and venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

