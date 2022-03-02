Islandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of covered bond offering

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of a new series of covered bonds ISB CBF 27. Total demand amounted to ISK 4,930m at a spread ranging from 0,25%-0,90% on top of 1 month REIBOR. A total of 21 bids were received at a weighted average spread of 0,44%.

The Bank accepted offers amounting to ISK 1,620m at 1 month REIBOR + 0,40%. The Bank is also issuing ISK 8,380m of the series for its own use. Following the issuance, the total nominal amount issued will be ISK 10,000m.

The offering was managed by Íslandsbanki´s fixed income sales.

Trading is expected to commence on 10 March 2022 on Nasdaq Iceland.