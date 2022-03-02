Young Women In Bio (YWIB) Third Annual YWIB Ambassador Program Applications Now Open

Pittsburgh, PA, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Women In Bio (YWIB), an initiative of Women In Bio committed to empowering students to affect positive change through science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), is thrilled to announce applications for the 2022-2023 YWIB Ambassador Program are now open. YWIB invites rising freshmen, sophomores or juniors in high school within the United States or Montreal, Canada who identify as female and demonstrate leadership in promoting STEM within their communities and on social media to apply.

YWIB launched the YWIB Ambassador program in 2020 for students interested in championing and supporting the organization’s efforts to create educational and leadership opportunities in STEM for young women. YWIB is looking to welcome approximately 20 students to the 2022-2023 class of Ambassadors. These students will have the opportunity to meet and interact with other young people with a passion for STEM. They will also have exclusive opportunities to learn from and network with professionals in life sciences and other STEM fields, organize and lead YWIB activities at their local chapters and participate in social media campaigns to promote STEM. YWIB Ambassadors who successfully complete the program receive a scholarship to support their ongoing efforts to affect positive change in the world of STEM.

“We are particularly seeking students who consider themselves to be STEM influencers for this year’s YWIB Ambassador class – students who are not only passionate about STEM, but who also enjoy inspiring others to develop an interest in STEM,” said Sarah Odeh, YWIB National Chair. “We look forward to building connections amongst the Ambassador class throughout the school year and staying in touch as they progress through high school and college and beyond.”

Forty-six YWIB Ambassadors have graduated from the program since its founding in 2020. In addition to building relationships with other Ambassadors and YWIB/WIB leaders and mentors, past Ambassadors heard from speakers with the Broad Institute, Biotech Pioneers in Gene Therapy, Girls Who Code, StemifyGirls, and more.

“YWIB has not only given me the opportunity to inspire others, but it has also allowed me to learn more about myself through my mentors and other Ambassadors,” said one YWIB Ambassador. “The YWIB community has also provided me with a number of connections to those with great experience and advice, as well as a number of friendships with other young [people] pursuing careers in STEM.”

To learn more about the YWIB Ambassador program and to complete the application, visit www.womeninbio.org/YWIBAmbassadors. Applications must be submitted by April 30, 2022, for consideration. Selected YWIB Ambassadors will be notified by May 30, 2022, and the program will kick off in July 2022.





ABOUT YOUNG WOMEN IN BIO (YWIB)

Young Women In Bio (YWIB) gives girls today the inspiration and support they need to become tomorrow’s leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math. We strive to provide education and mentoring, as well as share our passion for scientific fields. Through 14 chapters across the United States and Canada, YWIB partners with leading companies, universities, hospitals, and other organizations to host highly engaging, educational, and motivational programs for young women interested in STEM. To learn more, visit www.womeninbio.org/ywib.

ABOUT WOMEN IN BIO (WIB)

Founded in 2002 to support women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 14 chapters in North America. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring, and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey, in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit www.womeninbio.org.