Verizon convenes Fortune 500s for Women’s CoLab free career development event

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate International Women’s Day, Women’s CoLab is hosting a free virtual event on Tuesday, March 8, organized by founding member Verizon with Bustle Digital Group, and featuring Create & Cultivate founder Jaclyn Johnson, and a host of executives from Chipotle, Kimberly-Clark, Walmart and more.



While International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of women, there is still a long way to go: according to the National Law Center, 1.1 million women left the labor force since February 2020 and have yet to return. Women’s CoLab and its partners for this virtual event will provide women, both in the workforce and those returning, with the advice and inspiration to realize their career ambitions.

“Women still face structural barriers when navigating their careers, which is why Women’s CoLab provides resources, workshops, events and a community of support for women in all stages of their professional journey,” said Samantha Hammock, Chief Human Resources Officer at Verizon. “Events such as this one are crucial to ongoing conversations about the realities women face in their careers and how we can build a future of work that champions what women need to rise and thrive professionally.”

Streaming live on the Women’s CoLab YouTube channel at 12 p.m. EST on March 8, the event kicks off with Jaclyn Johnson, venture capitalist, entrepreneur and creator of Create & Cultivate, a media platform and nationwide conference that creates events and resources for women millennial entrepreneurs. A mix of panels and sessions will include leaders from major Fortune 500 companies sharing lessons learned and valuable career insights that helped them achieve success.

Featured content from International Women’s Day will also be available on the online platform ( WeAreWomensCoLab.com ) following the live event.

Women’s CoLab was launched in October 2021 to provide access to best-in-class resources, help members reach new heights in their careers and provide a place for them to connect with like-minded professionals. Women’s CoLab is a partnership between Verizon and leading Fortune 500 companies including Accenture, Ferrero, Mastercard, The Estée Lauder Companies, The U.N. Foundation, Walmart, and Watermark.

Women’s CoLab offers a library of resources and peer-to-peer support available for free to any user. Powered by Degreed, the site provides hyper-relevant development and training resources from industry experts such as Harvard Business, The Achieve Institute, The Female Quotient, The A Effect, Blue Circle Leadership, and Scary Mommy to help women to remain, re-enter and thrive in the workforce. Women’s CoLab also focuses on building a community of women, with interactive forums allowing for open conversation and support between members and participants.

For more information about Women’s CoLab, to register for the free live event or related resources, visit the official WeAreWomensCoLab.com website and join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

