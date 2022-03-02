Proactive news headlines including Marvel Discovery, Braxia Scientific, Vuzix Corp, Gungnir Resources and Southern Energy

New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Marvel Discovery completes airborne magnetic survey on Gander East project
- Canaccord Genuity calls Zynerba "undervalued," reiterates 'Buy' rating after positive 4Q results
- Infield Minerals plans to advance Desperado property with 2,000-meter reverse circulation drilling campaign
- Viscount Mining announces results from New Century-Rattlesnake target in Cherry Creek, Nevada
- Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on Steppe Gold as it restarts heap leach processing to recover gold and silver at its ATO mine in Mongolia
- Kootenay Silver says JV partner Aztec Minerals hits "best hole yet" at Cervantes project in Mexico
- MedX Health strikes agreement with Health Partners to launch tele dermatology screening platform in the UK
- Healixa secures an additional $22.5M in order indications for its Global AquaDuct units from WATERisLIFE for projects in South America
- Bloom Health Partners completes fiscal 1Q 2022 with $5.8M in revenue; confirms full-year outlook
- Audacious sees fiscal 3Q revenue balloon to C$2.4M on international expansion, new commercial agreements
- Electric Royalties updates on royalty portfolio spotlighting Graphmada graphite asset in Madagascar
- Altamira Gold updates on drilling in Brazil; receives $1.66M through warrant exercises
- Deepspatial files US patent for artificial intelligence-driven crop yield prediction technology
- Champion Gaming says Underdog Fantasy set to sponsor Football Outsiders' new premium content
- Fortitude Gold reports record full year 2021 gold production from Isabella Pearl, net income hits $17.9M
- American Resources says American Rare Earth subsidiary partners with IN3 for industry supply-chain collaboration
- BlueRush joins the Brightcove Marketplace, enabling customers to personalize videos
- Bridgeline Digital says its TruPresence product has been chosen by a national auto parts franchise to improve site search experience
- ESE Metaverse division partners with Metachain Technologies to develop applications on blockchain and metaverse
- Braxia Scientific generates double-digit year-over-year revenue increase in its fiscal 3Q 2022
- Goldshore Resources hits high-grade gold at its Moss Lake Gold Deposit in Ontario
- Codebase Ventures Inc announces investment strategy for metaverse
- Kodiak says drilling is to resume at MPD copper-gold-porphyry project in British Columbia
- Vuzix Corp eyeing significant year-over-year revenue growth for 2022 as adoption of smart glasses grows
- DGTL Holdings completes its previously announced acquisition of Engagement Labs
- Tocvan Ventures says drill results at Pilar project in Mexico are pending
- Fobi AI sees fiscal 2Q revenue rise by 59% as it gains from a solid business pipeline
- Gungnir Resources outlines its 2022 plans in Sweden with nickel as a key driver, gives exploration highlights from 2021
- Fabled Copper unveils eighth set of results of 2021 surface fieldwork on its Muskwa Copper Project
- Helium One shares have 100% upside, according to City broker Liberum
- Great Panther Mining posts latest exploration drill results from past-producing Coricancha project in Peru
- Harvest One and its LivRelief and Dream Water brands report continued improvement in underlying earnings for 2Q 2022
- Southern Energy reveals selected highlights of its year-end independent oil and gas reserves NSAI Report; provides operational update
