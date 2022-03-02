RegEd to Exhibit Next-Generation Agency Contracting Solution at 2022 LIMRA Distribution Conference

Raleigh, NC, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd will present its next-generation Xchange Agency Contracting solution at the 2022 LIMRA Distribution Conference for Financial Services. Developed with input from some of the nation’s largest insurance companies, Xchange Agency Contracting significantly reduces the time to contract and appoint producers while providing a streamlined user experience.

“To gain competitive advantage in today’s marketplace, insurance companies must foster strong relationships with their distribution partners,” said Debra Freitag, Chief Strategy Officer at RegEd. “Xchange Agency Contracting improves producer satisfaction and can increase lifetime sales potential by providing a seamless experience that attracts top producers and accelerates the placement of compliant business. We look forward to discussing the opportunities these capabilities present with the leaders gathered at the LIMRA Distribution Conference.”

Distribution professionals involved in channel growth, productivity and reshaping distribution for success will meet at the 2022 LIMRA Distribution Conference for Financial Services at the InterContinental Miami from March 1-3. Entitled “The Shape of Things to Come,” the conference will include sessions such as “The Imperative of Innovation,” “Evolution to the Firm of the Future,” and “Modernizing the New Business Process for Your Agents and Customers!” Attendees will include leaders from distribution, sales, recruiting, compensation, distribution finance, training, marketing support and product development, LIMRA notes.

Improving onboarding for agencies and agents

Xchange Agency Contracting automates agency and agent onboarding and credentialing, providing a seamless, frictionless process:

Best-in-class capabilities connect contracting, licensing, appointment, registration and CE/training and ongoing maintenance of credentials.

The appropriate contracting package is automatically generated and presented based on agency data to reduce data entry.

Following contract completion, business process automation (BPA) auto-triggers transactions and drives work processes without human intervention, providing true “hands-free” transactions.

Licensure and demographic data automatically populate from an agency’s CRM solution and regulatory databases, greatly streamlining the collection of producer data.

Real-time credentials validation delivers an automated “clear to sell” signal to ensure compliant business placement.

Automated data synchronization with the National Producer Database (PDB) through alerts from the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR), Web Electronic Filing Transfer (WebEFT) and internal databases maintains producer and agency credentialing and compliance data.

Xchange Agency Contracting also offers comparative metrics, such as a snapshot of an independent agent’s appointments across multiple carriers and a view of the insurer’s share of written premium from each agency. These metrics can help carriers identify opportunities and form strategies to gain that business.

To learn more about how Xchange Agency Contracting drives high efficiency in agency and agent contracting, visit RegEd at the 2022 LIMRA Distribution Conference for Financial Services or schedule a demonstration.

