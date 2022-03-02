E-Commerce Logistics Market To Surpass US$ 3,606Bn by 2028 | CAGR 20% Report Published By Acumen Research and Consulting

LONDON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To develop a business and reach millions of clients, online firms in all genres require the continual assistance of E-commerce logistics suppliers. With millions of customers opting to shop online, e-commerce businesses require more effective and efficient logistics solutions to handle increasing volumes. Ecommerce logistics and courier businesses help online stores with shipping, packaging, and picking. They also provide a variety of different shipping services that might assist a company in expanding and reaching a wider audience. E-commerce logistics is one of the most critical part of an online store and increased online sales push up demand of the e-commerce logistics market.



Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Dynamics

Some factors driving the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market include the growing demand of logistics and warehouses, increasing cross border e-commerce activity and increasing trend of online shopping. Moreover, growth of e-commerce startup and door to door services has fueled the e-commerce logistics market. In addition, lack of trust among elderly customer about the e-commerce services and concern about the safety are hampering the e-commerce logistics market. Furthermore, growing adoption of advance technologies such as Smartphone and internet are driving the e-commerce logistics market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and other government restrictions sparked a surge in e-commerce as consumers and businesses turned to online channels for their purchases. However, business-to-consumers parcel delivery services have risen by about 25%. Rather than going to the market, many people now use e-commerce sites to buy anything from groceries to cleaning supplies to clothing from the comfort of their own homes.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the e-commerce logistics market. Due to the presence of a large consumer-based for e-commerce services, the Asia Pacific region holds the largest market shares in 2020. Moreover, the rise of the middle-class population, growing penetration of advanced technologies such as mobile and internet, advent of new e-commerce players, and increasing logistics options in this region have greatly contributed to the growth of the e-commerce logistics market.

Market Segmentation

The service type segment is categorized into transportation and warehousing. In 2020, transportation dominating the service type segment with the majority of the share. The factors such as cost-effectiveness, quick and scheduled delivery, flexible service, track and trace of cargo and the truck as well as complete door-to-door services have attributed to the growth of transport services in the e-commerce logistics market. Moreover, as new technologies are discovered and improved, there has been an enormous impact on transforming both the transportation industry as well as the e-commerce logistics industry. Technology has enabled real-time flow and resource monitoring, as well as transparency across numerous locations. These features attract the consumers towards e-commerce logistics and drive the market of the e-commerce logistics market.

The operational area segment is divided into international and domestic. In 2020, the domestic segment acquired the maximum share and is expected to continue its trend during the forecast period 2021 – 2028. Domestic e-commerce logistics entails tracking and organizing the movement of goods and services from their origins to the end product delivered to clients. Moreover, due to reducing logistics costs and faster turnaround, increasing quality control and better brand image, as well as better services, are propelling the growth of domestic logistics services. Same-day shipping services, domestic air freight shipper services, charter services, and intermodal rail services are some types of domestic’s logistics services.

Major Players

Some major players covered in the market are FedEx Corporation,XPO Logistics, Inc., DHL International GmbH, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., Ceva, Holdings LLC,Gati Limited, United Parcel Service, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Kenco Group, Inc., Aramex International and Others.

In June 2021, XPO Logistics and Barilla expand partnership for “Dedicato a Te” website with customized E-commerce logistics. The agreement extends the partnership, which began in 2018 with XPO managing logistics and transportation activities for the online service “CucinaBarilla”. XPO will manage the supply chain for Barilla's new e-commerce platform “Dedicato a Te” (Dedicated to you) in Italy.

In October 2020, DHL Supply Chain Thailand has announced collaboration with Shopee to support the 10.10 Brands Festival. Under the terms of the agreement, DHL Supply Chain may extend its logistics support to include the transportation of large and bulky items directly to its customers.

