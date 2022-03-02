Oman Data Center Market Size to Reach $470.8 Million by 2027. Oman to Add Around 730 Thousand Sq. Ft. of Data Center Space During 2022–2027 – Arizton

Chicago, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oman data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.42% during the period 2021−2027. Oman aims to work toward generating 30% of renewable energy sources locally by 2040. The country is likely to add around 160 MW of power capacity during 2022–2027.



Oman data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 6 existing data centers and 1 upcoming facility across Muscat and other cities.

OMAN DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $470.8 Million (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 162 thousand Sq. Feet (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 34.5 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) USD 45.5 Million (2027) CAGR (REVENUE) 11.42% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

Oman is one of the fastest growing markets in the Middle East in terms of digital transformation initiatives and the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), with an internet penetration rate of 95%. Cloud service providers such as Alibaba, IBM, and Microsoft operate in Oman via local partners. Muscat, being the commercial and economic capital, is the primary data center hub in Oman, with 3 existing third-party data centers contributing to over 50% of the existing capacity. Oman has s free trade zones such as Al Mazunah Free Zone, Salalah Free Zone, Sohar Free Zone, and Duqm SEZ, which provide benefits to investors such as corporate tax exemption up to 10 years, full exemption of import and export tax, and support with local labor recruitment. The Oman Vision 2040 and the National Energy Strategy expect to generate around 30% of the electricity in the country from renewable energy sources by 2030. This includes the development of two solar IPPs in Manah, 11 solar-diesel hybrid facilities, wind farm in Dhofar, and Sahim, an initiative to install small solar panels on commercial, residential, and other properties. In Oman, multiple colocation operators provide colocation and cloud-based services to government entities. Other industries verticals such as BFSI, heavy, industries, content/OTT service providers, and cloud native organizations will also drive the market in coming years.



KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Oman Facilities Covered (Existing): 6 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01 Coverage: 2 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Oman Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026) Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 11 IT infrastructure providers, 5 construction service providers, 12 support infrastructure providers, and 4 data center investors

OMAN DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

The adoption of Software-defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies. In terms of networking, most data centers adopt high bandwidth switches 40/100 GbE at the aggregator layer.

Air- and water-based cooling systems are majorly adopted in the Oman data center market. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units. Equinix's MC1 phase 2 data center facility in Oman has installed air-cooled chiller systems and chilled water CRAH units of N+1 redundancy.

Infrastructure vendors providing installation and commissioning services have a strong presence in the country. Direct Services and Hill International have a presence in the market for MEP services in Oman. The need for specific expertise for installing and commissioning data centers is increasing as investments trigger job opportunities in the country.



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection and Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

OMAN DATA CENTER MARKET – DYNAMICS

In Oman, enterprises have traditionally maintained on-premises data centers for data storage to have more control over the data. Maintaining an on-premises data center also ensures that the data can be retrieved at a low latency by users in the same building. It also gives control on cybersecurity of the data center. In addition, many on-premises data centers could not cater to the additional data traffic. Many of them are built according to Tier II standards, and any power instability can affect data center operations severely. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies faced difficulties in managing on-premises data centers due to restrictions and lockdowns. To cater to day-to-day operations of data centers and handle any issues became a challenge due to unavailability or limited availability of trained personnel. In Oman, most government entities - private and public organizations process the data on on-premise facilities.

KEY DRIVERS AND TRENDS FUELING MARKET GROWTH:

Cloud Adoption driving Data Center Demand

Big Data & IoT boosting Data Center Investments

Procurement of Renewable Energy in Oman

5G Deployment leading to Edge Data Center Investments

OMAN DATA CENTER MARKET - EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Muscat Other Cities

(Area and Power Capacity) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS

IT Infrastructure Providers Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Huawei IBM Juniper Networks Lenovo NetApp Oracle

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors AECOM DC Pro Engineering Direct Services Hill International Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers ABB Airedale International Air Conditioning Alfa Laval Caterpillar Cummins Eaton Johnson Controls Legrand Schneider Electric STULZ Siemens Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors Equinix Ooredoo Oman Data Park Gulf Data Hub



