Segway-Ninebot Debuts New Product Lines to Create the Ultimate Micro-mobility Experience

Arcadia, California, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, the global leader in micro-mobility and robotics technology, is excited to announce its latest innovations to meet the evolving demands of modern transportation. The new Segway GT-series and P-series, along with the E110A, combine performance with reliability and sustainability, helping riders tackle their commutes in comfort and style. In parallel, Segway also introduced the Shredder Kit for Ninebot S, Ninebot S Pro, and Ninebot S MAX owners to transform their experiences.

Today, Segway’s products are being sold in 225 countries and regions. The company has established subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Seoul, Munich, Changzhou, Shenzhen and Tianjin.

“Segway is proud to continue our long tradition of innovation and leadership in the personal transportation sector. The past 2 years have been tough for everyone, but with our latest unveiling of three new product categories here in sunny California today, we expect to provide more SIMPLY MOVING services and green-energy, smart personal mobility products here in the future. The future of micro-mobility starts right here in California, with a Segway Smile,” said Alex Huang, SVP of Segway-Ninebot and President of Segway Global Business Center.

Segway GT1 and GT2 - Perform the Future

The Segway GT-series e-KickScooters bring thrilling speeds for commuters and adventurers alike, and are the ultimate choice in compact, high-performance mobility. As the supercars of KickScooters, the GT1 and GT2 achieve a top speed of 37.3 mph and 43.5 mph respectively–the fastest in Segway’s product family. And like supercars’ turbocharged engines, the GT-series’ electric motors boast impressive acceleration. The GT1 hits 30 mph from zero in 7.5 seconds, while the GT2 does so in just 3.9 seconds.

Comfort is as paramount as performance. The GT-series uses a double-wishbone structure and adjustable damping suspension to glide over bumpy roads. And with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a wide footboard, and 11-inch self-sealing tubeless tires, users can ride assured knowing that they’re in total control of their motion. The GT2 also features the first transparent PM OLED display on the e-KickScooter market.

Segway P65 and P100S - Premium E-Mobility

The Segway P-series e-KickScooters redefine transportation with unrivaled agility and safety. The P65, utilizing a powerful 500 W motor, reaches a top speed of 21.7 mph. The premium P100S offers even higher performance with a 650 W motor capable of reaching 26.7 mph.

Safety is vital, which is why the P-series e-KickScooters include comprehensive lighting features to ensure riders remain visible. Users can also tune the e-KickScooters’ lighting effects through the Segway App to reflect their personality and style. Furthermore, the P65 is equipped with front disc brake and rear electric brakes, while the P100 has front and rear disc brakes in addition to its electric rear brake. These safety features, combined with the IPX5 water-resistant rating and the new SegPower CrossSeason tires, allow for the e-KickScooter to be reliable in inclement weather.

Segway E110A - Be Smart, Ride On

The E110A accentuates modern luxury through its bold colors and flowing lines. Its gentle contours tracing from the generously padded seats to the comfortable leg space are inviting yet subtle. The same theme applies to its critical safety features. Its high-visibility lights, digital dashboard and even the kickstand seamlessly blend into the frame to create a cohesive feel.

Designed to carry up to two commuters and their personal belongings, the Segway E110A e-Scooter features a roomy 27L high-capacity seat bucket–perfect for storing daily work items or leisure essentials. Its tubeless tires, front and rear disc brakes, and IPX5 water resistance are ready to help the rider navigate through urban traffic.

When it’s not in use, riders can manage and track the location of their E110A using real-time position tracking through the Segway-Ninebot App. Moreover, the e-Scooter features remote key and password unlock capabilities, as well as over 30 BMS safeguards to keep the vehicle's battery safe.

Segway Shredder Kit - Carve Your Way

The Shredder Kit instantly upgrades the Ninebot S, Ninebot S Pro, or Ninebot S MAX for an ultra-smooth ride in scooter mode or epic thrill in standalone skateboard mode. Leveraging the motors in their Segways–providing up to 96 Nm of torque in the Ninebot S MAX–the Shredder Kit further enhances the adaptability of Segway products for work and play.

The Shredder Kit comes with a wide footboard and steering bar that easily attach to the three Ninebot models. In scooter mode, the spacious platform and the steering stem’s added control provide a delightful and smooth feel, excellent for a comfortable ride.

Thrillseekers can remove the steering bar and turn their Segways into a skateboard for the ultimate land-surfing experience. Once paired with the included remote in skateboard mode, riders can control the Shredder Kit hands-free for a high-speed joyride. The ambient lighting surrounding the footboard increases visibility at night and adds a touch of personal flair.

E300P

Special New Model Coming Soon. Stay tuned for details.



New Partnership with Hasbro and Transformers

Segway has big things planned for 2022.

We are very excited to announce a new partnership with Hasbro and Transformers Franchise. In 2022, Segway will launch a limited edition of Transformer-Themed products that includes a kid scooter, a GoKart, and a new high-performance scooter (our new GT series).

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford, NH, USA as the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012.

To learn more about Segway, please visit www.Segway.com.

