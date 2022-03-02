Ethernet Switch Market Reaches New All-Time High in 4Q'21, According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, reveals that the Ethernet Switch Market grew over 5% Y/Y in 4Q'21 to over $9B. The report also revealed significant regional differences in vendor performance with many records set.



Highlights for the quarter include:

Ethernet Switch Market exceeds $9B per quarter run-rate for the first time

2021 Full-year revenue records for Arista, Fortinet, H3C, HPE Aruba, Huawei, Ruijie, Ubiquiti, and White Box

Over 100K Branded 400 Gbps ports for the first time in 4Q'21

A significant transition towards Cloud Managed and Subscription revenue in campus switching

"The Ethernet Switch market hit record levels in 4Q’21 as vendors could increase shipments into broad-based demand amongst campus deployments for enterprises and expanded data center demand," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "2022 results will depend on the ability of the supply chain to continue to heal as the campus switch market continues to transition to subscription revenue and Hyperscalers ramp 400 Gbps and begin to trial 800 Gbps."

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report indicates that the top four campus switch vendors after Cisco in North America were HPE Aruba, Extreme Networks, Ubiquiti, and Juniper. The top three branded data center switch vendors after Cisco in North America were Arista, Juniper, and Dell. In addition, the report highlights how business size, vertical exposure, and hyperscaler adoption drove vendor performance in 4Q'21.

About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report

The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, 800 Gbps, and 1.6 Tbps. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in Campus / Enterprise Switching and Data Center Switching. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. To learn more visit: http://www.650group.com

