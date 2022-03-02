Supplier Diversity Tracking and Reporting Made Easy For North Carolina Based Professionals

The City of Greensboro and B2Gnow Host A Complimentary Lunch and Learn to Increase Efficiency and Impact of Small and Diverse Business Initiatives in the State



PHOENIX, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Greensboro is teaming up with B2Gnow - a leader in providing supplier diversity, procurement and grant management solutions for governments, contractors, and corporations for two decades – to host a complimentary lunch and learn event on April 5, 2022, for cities, counties, school districts, universities, and other supplier diversity and small business program professionals in North Carolina and surrounding areas.

There is no disputing that equal contracting opportunities are important to the fabric of life in communities. Without opportunity, there is no room for growth, and without growth, communities remain stagnant. Moreover, diverse supplier pools drive competition, promote innovation, and create opportunities that have the potential to impact communities as a whole. Perhaps most importantly, small and diverse business participation in public contracts provides the highest economic impact to local communities.

"There are complex compliance processes that are often managed manually and policies filled with convoluted language, making it difficult to ensure these opportunities are afforded to diverse vendors. We're thrilled to collaborate with The City of Greensboro to help unravel these complexities and share solutions and insight that support economic opportunities for small and diverse businesses," said Justin Talbot-Stern, CEO of B2Gnow.

“If you are struggling to efficiently monitor, track and report on your organization’s supplier diversity or small business program data or you are interested in hearing how other public-sector organizations are seamlessly managing the complex compliance, spend tracking, and reporting requirements, this event is for you,” shares Allison Staton, M/WBE Compliance Officer for the City of Greensboro - Minority/Women Business Enterprise Office.

Industry professionals are encouraged to come sit alongside their colleagues and industry experts, on April 5th, in this afternoon dedicated to education and networking while addressing topics such as:

-Examining the challenges of North Carolina supplier diversity programs and the impact of B2Gnow in supporting the city’s compliance, monitoring, tracking, reporting and digital transformation journey

-Exploring features exclusive to B2Gnow that streamline HUBSCO reporting, facilitate compatibility with financial systems, and easily support tracking participation, certification, certified directory access, and more

-Discussing strategies for removing roadblocks and obtaining buy-in and support for improvements to tools and processes for your supplier diversity or small business program

-Networking with your peers and other supplier diversity and small business program professionals and participating in interactive, thought-provoking topics related to lessons learned and best practices for all government levels in North Carolina

Registration to this event is free and now open until March 31, 2022. For more details on the educational experience and to register, please visit The City of Greensboro Lunch and Learn Event .

About B2Gnow

B2Gnow is the nation’s leading supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management software provider, and has been powering the creation of business opportunities and driving economic growth for over 20 years. B2Gnow’s cloud-based, cost-effective and modular software platform is utilized by hundreds of government, education and private sector organizations throughout the US, and addresses all aspects of supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management, including: managing the complex compliance and regulatory requirements of supplier diversity programs, facilitating meaningful increases in spending with disadvantaged firms, increasing visibility and optimizing the procurement process, and efficiently providing data management solutions for granting and pass-through government transportation agencies. B2Gnow maintains the single largest database of disadvantaged business entities in North America, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, and hundreds of counties, cities, airports, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions. For more information, visit www.b2gnow.com