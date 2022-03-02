Virtual Event Celebrates Launch of Actress Kristin Chenoweth’s First Children’s Book

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please join The MOMS Denise Albert and Actress Kristin Chenoweth for a Family Virtual Event to celebrate Kristin's first children's book “What Will I Do with My Love Today?” This heartwarming story, available for purchase March 8, 2022, is a sweet tale about a young girl named Kristi Dawn, who shares her love through acts of generosity around New York City. The event is sponsored by LEDVANCE, the makers of SYLVANIA General Lighting in the US & Canada, as part of its “You Deserve Better” Campaign this year.

WHEN: Monday, March 7, 2022, from 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm ET

WHERE: Via Zoom. Click here to RSVP and to receive the event details.

After all you have been through in this crazy world, LEDVANCE thinks You Deserve Better! That’s why the company creates Better Light for Better Living, like SYLVANIA TruWave LED lighting.

Light is so important for tasks like reading Kristin Chenoweth’s new book. You deserve better, so why not switch to better light that can help you see and feel better? Lighting often has intense blue light that can make it harder to fall asleep and cause headaches and eye strain. SYLVANIA TruWave Technology™ removes that unnecessary blue light to help you fall asleep easier and reduce headaches and eye strain. Plus, SYLVANIA TruWave LED light is closest to the Sun’s Natural Light, so whites, colors and skin tones look their true, natural best. Upgrade to SYLVANIA TruWave LED lights to see & feel better because You Deserve Better!

For the latest on SYLVANIA and LEDVANCE lighting innovations for commercial and residential applications from LEDVANCE, visit www.ledvanceUS.com or follow the company on social media on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

Twitter: @TheMoms @SYLVANIA @Kchenoweth

Instagram: @TheMomsNetwork @denisealbert @SYLVANIA @Kchenoweth

Hashtags: #SYLVANIAMoms2022 #YouDeserveBetter



KRISTIN CHENOWETH

TONY® and EMMY® Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. Stage, (You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Wicked, On the Twentieth Century), film (Rio 2, My Little Pony: The Movie, Four Christmases) and television (Trial & Error, The West Wing, Pushing Daisies, Glee, Descendants, Hairspray and American Gods).

Chenoweth recently released her latest Holiday/Christmas album “HAPPINESS is…Christmas!.” Previously in 2019, she released “For The Girls,” a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history. To celebrate the release of “For The Girls,” Chenoweth returned to the Broadway stage in November 2019 for an eight-performance concert engagement at the Nederlander Theatre. She was recently seen starring in the STX films sports drama National Champions. Chenoweth also co-starred in Apple TV+’s acclaimed musical-comedy series Schmigadoon!.

In 2020, Chenoweth starred in the Netflix film Holidate, voiced the character Daisy in the HBO Max film The Witches, and hosted the Food Network competition series Candy Land. In 2019, Chenoweth starred alongside Scott Wolf in the holiday film A Christmas Love Story, which premiered on Hallmark Channel. Along with the holiday season, Chenoweth released a stand-alone Holiday e-single titled “White Christmas.” Also in 2019, Chenoweth performed with iconic The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra in their annual Christmas concert. In 2009, Chenoweth wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, A Little Bit Wicked, which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List. Kristin has joined Kathy Najimy, Linda Perry, Chely Wright and Lauren Blitzer as an editor of “My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves,” a book that includes essays from figures including Cynthia Erivo, Carol Burnett, Brooke Baldwin, Brandi Carlile and Debra Messing. The book will be released on April 26, 2022.

Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Live Performance, Stage/Theatre in 2015. Chenoweth is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Master’s degree in Opera Performance. She formed a charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (BAPAC) Foundation in her home state of Oklahoma. Chenoweth's accomplishments were honored by her hometown with BAPAC naming "The Kristin Chenoweth Theatre" in 2012. Partnering with the BAPAC, she launched an annual Broadway Bootcamp in 2015. Chenoweth is an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.





# # #