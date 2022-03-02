Greystone Adds Senior Housing Industry Veterans to Lead Healthcare Services Offerings

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced the appointments of Paul Bach and Barbara Hauswald as co-heads of its healthcare services platform, spanning several areas of the firm’s business. Both industry veterans join Greystone from Genesis Healthcare and bring a combined 50+ years of unparalleled expertise in skilled nursing operations, vendor relations, client service, and M&A.



Mr. Bach and Ms. Hauswald will leverage their industry knowledge and relationships to build new connections and enhance existing relationships on behalf of Greystone and its clients that are active in senior housing and skilled nursing. In their multi-faceted roles as Co-Executive Managing Directors, Healthcare Services, they will support Greystone’s lending teams as advisors on healthcare transactions and provide value to clients with recommendations for operational efficiencies via their vendor network. In a dual capacity, Mr. Bach and Ms. Hauswald will also provide support and guidance to non-profit AbleHearts and its independent Board of Directors as it grows a portfolio of healthcare facilities nationwide with goal of providing the gold standard of patient care.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Bach served as Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest providers of skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, where he spent more than 35 years leading operations, both clinical and financial, across the enterprise. Ms. Hauswald served over 20 years leading the development of strategic business opportunities for Genesis HealthCare. Before joining Genesis, BJ headed major U.S. banking teams financing industry growth and consolidation of both the healthcare and telecommunication sectors.

“Paul and Barbara are coming to Greystone with all cylinders firing for our clients’ benefit, and for Greystone’s growth as a healthcare services provider across lending and sales,” said Curt Pollock, COO of Greystone. “With their guidance and expertise, Greystone’s position as the leading senior housing and skilled nursing partner to investors will become solidified. I’m thrilled to welcome them both to the Greystone and AbleHearts families as we anticipate exponential growth for both organizations in 2022.”

