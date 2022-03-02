DISABLED IMMIGRANT FROM TRINIDAD LIVING IN APARTMENT IN QUEENS, NEW YORK WINS PUBLISHERS CLEARING HOUSE $5,000.00 A WEEK “FOREVER” PRIZE

Richmond Hill, NY, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherwin Baboolal was paid a surprise visit Monday by the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol who named him the winner of the company’s “Forever Prize.” Mr. Baboolal will receive $5,000.00 a week for the rest of his life, then after that, someone he chooses will receive $5,000.00 a week for his or her life.

Mr. Baboolal was stunned at the Prize Patrol’s arrival -- with a giant prize certificate, cash and bouquets of roses and balloons. The unannounced, videotaped surprise notification of the winner has been a company tradition since 1988.

Mr. Baboolal appeared after the surprise knock on the door wide-eyed and immediately said "I was just entering! Right now!" In total shock, Mr. Baboolal accepted his "Big Check" along with $5,000.00 in cash as an initial first payment, as well as a check for $50,000.00. Initial thoughts on what Mr. Baboolal would do with the windfall included moving with his mother out of New York to a warmer climate and buying a house. He also said he would go on his "first vacation", and buy a car equipped for his disability.

Mr. Baboolal broke his leg in an accident nearly two years ago and unfortunately had to have the leg amputated, and he's been unable to work since. "Thank you PCH!!" he shouted as he waved the $5,000 in cash over his head.

His winning moment is featured by Publishers Clearing House at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMCuV3lEMDA

For those who didn't have Mr. Baboolal's luck this time around, there are always more opportunities to win.

Founded in 1953 by Harold and LuEsther Mertz as a multi-magazine subscription agency, Publishers Clearing House (PCH) is now a leading interactive media company offering a broad range of products, digital entertainment and services to customers. Its name has become synonymous with the sweepstakes and prizes it has used since 1967 to draw attention to the "unbeatable" deals and values offered online and in its colorful mailings.







