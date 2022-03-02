MyMedicalHUB Partners With Microsoft to Extend the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare Into Musculoskeletal Health Arena

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyMedicalHUB is partnering with Microsoft to help prevent musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries and improve care navigation and outcomes when injuries occur. Across all adult age categories, MSK conditions are either the most or second most commonly reported medical conditions according to the Bone and Joint Initiative. As a result, the United States alone spends approximately $1 trillion in MSK costs each year.

MyMedicalHUB created an AI-driven SaaS platform to identify injury risks and mitigate them while improving care navigation and interventions when injuries do occur.

There are two fundamental aspects of MSK that MyMedicalHUB's collaboration with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare can address. The first is that preventive care hasn't been pursued in the MSK arena. Clinical gains have been well documented when preventive care is activated for other health conditions like cancer, cholesterol, and high blood pressure. However, this preventive approach to MSK health hasn't been undertaken until now. MyMedicalHUB has established an AI-driven SaaS platform that incorporates its proprietary, predictive analytics technology.

The second aspect is the lack of a standardized approach to MSK concerns. Until MyMedicalHUB established its methodology, objective metrics for MSK health hadn't been developed. There wasn't a standardized approach to determining risk of an MSK injury or establishing care navigation and steerage best practices. MyMedicalHUB created an assessment that captures both subjective and objective data from the patient and incorporates a virtual biometric assessment that can be conducted via an AI-driven interface.

MyMedicalHUB CEO, Walter Groteke, commented on how this collaboration will benefit a variety of users, "The interoperability of health data provided by Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare expands and facilitates the implementation of our solution. In addition, providers will have greater clarity regarding the efficacy of interventions and greater ability to optimize their care navigation to improve outcomes."

Tom McGuinness, corporate vice president, Global Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft, noted the impact that the collaboration will have on data and insights. "One of the key benefits of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is the deep data analytics for structured and unstructured data. With MyMedicalHUB's data leveraging our cloud capabilities, their AI will get smarter with each cloud customer and patient engagement."

MyMedicalHUB, headquartered in Florida, is a health tech company. It is attacking the entire range of MSK healthcare concerns by creating what it believes is the first standardized platform to identify contributing factors to the cause of the MSK injury and creating an injury baseline / score with or without symptoms. In order to activate this platform, they created a suite of AI-driven, user engagement tools to support employers, employees, providers, and patients in pursuing better MSK health.

