Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q4 and Year-End 2021 Results

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the “Company” or “Silvercrest”) today reported the results of its operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



Business Update

We are pleased to report another strong quarter and year of financial results for Silvercrest, with new high earnings marks.

The firm's discretionary assets under management ("AUM"), which drive revenue, increased by $2.6 billion, or 11.6%, during the fourth quarter of 2021, to $25.1 billion as of December 31, 2021. For the full year 2021, discretionary AUM increased by $4.5 billion, or 21.8%, to $25.1 billion as of December 31, 2021. The firm’s total AUM concluded the quarter and the year at $32.3 billion, up 16.2% and 4.2% for the year and during the fourth quarter, respectively. The increases were driven by strong markets as well as net organic flows.

Silvercrest also concluded the quarter with $33.8 million in revenue and quarterly Adjusted EBITDA1 of $13.0 million. We delivered 2021 revenue of $131.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $43.4 million, representing year-over-year increases of 21.9% and 43.4%, respectively. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 increased by 47.7% during 2021 to $1.89 per Adjusted Diluted Share. The firm’s Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was 33.0% for 2021 as compared with 28.1% for 2020.

Silvercrest maintained strong relative performance across its investment capabilities. As a result, new business opportunities remain robust for our high new worth, institutional, and OCIO businesses.

During the fourth quarter, Silvercrest repurchased approximately six thousand shares of Class A common stock for approximately $94 thousand pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program on July 28, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total assets under management (“AUM”) of $32.3 billion, inclusive of discretionary AUM of $25.1 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $7.2 billion at December 31, 2021.

Revenue of $33.8 million.

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $8.6 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.53.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) 1 of $13.0 million.

of $13.0 million. Adjusted net income 1 of $8.6 million.

of $8.6 million. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share1, 2 of $0.59 and $0.58, respectively.

The table below presents a comparison of certain GAAP and non-GAAP (“adjusted”) financial measures and AUM.

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year

Ended December 31, (in thousands except as indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 33,804 $ 28,415 $ 131,603 $ 107,983 Income before other income (expense), net $ 9,310 $ 3,361 $ 30,521 $ 22,281 Net income $ 8,596 $ 3,526 $ 24,946 $ 17,478 Net income margin 25.4 % 12.4 % 19.0 % 16.2 % Net income attributable to Silvercrest $ 5,083 $ 1,879 $ 14,693 $ 9,960 Net income per basic and diluted share $ 0.53 $ 0.20 $ 1.52 $ 1.05 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 13,011 $ 7,297 $ 43,441 $ 30,296 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 38.5 % 25.7 % 33.0 % 28.1 % Adjusted net income1 $ 8,602 $ 4,443 $ 28,132 $ 18,588 Adjusted basic earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.59 $ 0.31 $ 1.95 $ 1.29 Adjusted diluted earnings per share1, 2 $ 0.58 $ 0.31 $ 1.89 $ 1.28 Assets under management at period end (billions) $ 32.3 $ 27.8 $ 32.3 $ 27.8 Average assets under management (billions)3 $ 31.7 $ 26.1 $ 30.1 $ 26.5 Discretionary assets under management (billions) $ 25.1 $ 20.6 $ 25.1 $ 20.6









1 Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures and are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 2 and 3. 2 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are based on the number of shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are further based on the addition of unvested restricted stock units, and non-qualified stock options to the extent dilutive at the end of the reporting period. 3 We have computed average AUM by averaging AUM at the beginning of the applicable period and AUM at the end of the applicable period.

AUM increased to $32.3 billion

Silvercrest’s discretionary assets under management increased by $4.5 billion, or 21.8%, to $25.1 billion at December 31, 2021 from $20.6 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was attributable to client inflows of $5.7 billion and market appreciation of $4.3 billion, partially offset by client outflows of $5.5 billion. Silvercrest’s total AUM increased by $4.5 billion, or 16.2%, to $32.3 billion at December 31, 2021 from $27.8 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was attributable to client inflows of $6.2 billion and market appreciation of $4.3 billion, partially offset by client outflows of $6.0 billion.

Silvercrest’s discretionary assets under management increased by $2.6 billion, or 11.6%, to $25.1 billion at December 31, 2021 from $22.5 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase was attributable to client inflows of $2.1 billion and market appreciation of $1.8 billion, partially offset by client outflows of $1.3 billion. Silvercrest’s total AUM increased by $1.3 billion, or 4.2%, to $32.3 billion at December 31, 2021 from $31.0 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase was attributable to client inflows of $2.2 billion and market appreciation of $0.5 billion, partially offset by client outflow of $1.4 billion.

Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 were impacted by the effects of COVID-19 on financial markets during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020

Revenue increased by $5.4 million, or 19.0%, to $33.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $28.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was driven by market appreciation in discretionary assets under management and net client inflows.

Total expenses decreased by $0.6 million, or 2.4%, to $24.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $25.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Compensation and benefits expense decreased by $0.5 million, or 2.6%, to $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $18.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to an decrease in the accrual for bonuses of $1.1 million and a decrease in benefits expense of $0.1 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.5 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff and an increase in equity-based compensation expense of $0.1 million due to an increase in the number of vested and unvested restricted stock units and unvested non-qualified stock options outstanding. General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.1 million, or 1.2%, to $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $6.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This was primarily attributable to a decrease in the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Cortina Acquisition of $0.5 million, a decrease in the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Neosho Acquisition of $0.3 million and a decrease in occupancy and related costs of $0.1 million primarily due to a decrease in cleaning and maintenance costs, partially offset by an increase in portfolio and systems expense of $0.5 and an increase in travel and entertainment expense of $0.2 million due primarily to the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Consolidated net income was $8.6 million or 25.4% of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to consolidated net income of $3.5 million or 12.4% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $5.1 million, or $0.53 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $8.6 million, or $0.59 per adjusted basic share and $0.58 per adjusted diluted share2 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $13.0 million or 38.5% of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $7.3 million or 25.7% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 vs. Year Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue increased by $23.6 million, or 21.9%, to $131.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, from $108.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was driven by net client inflows and market appreciation in discretionary assets under management.

Total expenses increased by $15.4 million, or 17.9%, to $101.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $85.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $10.2 million, or 16.3%, to $72.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $62.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the accrual for bonuses of $7.8 million, an increase in salaries expense of $1.6 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly-hired staff and an increase in equity based compensation expense of $0.8 million due to an increase in the number of unvested restricted stock units and unvested non-qualified stock options outstanding. General and administrative expenses increased by $5.2 million, or 22.3%, to $28.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $23.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Cortina Acquisition of $4.6 million, professional fees of $0.1 million, portfolio and systems expenses of $0.4 million, sub-advisory and referrals fees of $0.1 million, insurance costs of $0.1 million, marketing and advertising costs of $0.1 million, administrative costs of $0.1 million and charitable donations of $0.1 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Neosho Acquisition of $0.3 million and occupancy and related costs of $0.1 million.

Consolidated net income was $24.9 million or 19.0% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $17.5 million or 16.2% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $14.7 million, or $1.52 per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $28.1 million, or $1.95 per adjusted basic share and $1.89 per adjusted diluted share2 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $43.4 million or 33.0% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $30.3 million or 28.1% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $85.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $62.5 million at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, there was $9.0 million outstanding under our term loan with City National Bank and nothing outstanding on our revolving credit facility with City National Bank.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s total equity was $80.4 million at December 31, 2021. We had 9,869,101 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and 4,593,687 shares of Class B common stock outstanding at December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional insight, promote transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share which are non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA without giving effect to the Delaware franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring profitability of the Company, taking into account profitability attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted Net Income represents recurring net income without giving effect to professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, losses on forgiveness of notes receivable from our principals, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. Furthermore, Adjusted Net Income includes income tax expense assuming a blended corporate rate of 26%. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring income of the Company, taking into account income attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the actual Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of the end of the reporting period for basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and to the extent dilutive, we add unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the total shares outstanding to compute diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share. As a result of our structure, which includes a non-controlling interest, we feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings per share of the Company as a whole as opposed to being limited to our Class A common stock.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on March 3, 2022, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. Hosting the call will be Richard R. Hough III, Chief Executive Officer and President and Scott A. Gerard, Chief Financial Officer. Listeners may access the call by dialing 1-844-836-8743 or for international listeners the call may be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-5723. An archived replay of the call will be available after the completion of the live call on the Investor Relations page of the Silvercrest website at http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

This release contains, and from time to time our management may make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: incurrence of net losses; fluctuations in quarterly and annual results; adverse economic or market conditions; our expectations with respect to future levels of assets under management, inflows and outflows; our ability to retain clients from whom we derive a substantial portion of our assets under management; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our particular choices with regard to investment strategies employed; our ability to hire and retain qualified investment professionals; the cost of complying with current and future regulation coupled with the cost of defending ourselves from related investigations or litigation; failure of our operational safeguards against breaches in data security, privacy, conflicts of interest or employee misconduct; our expected tax rate; and our expectations with respect to deferred tax assets, adverse economic or market conditions, including the continued adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic; incurrence of net losses; adverse effects of management focusing on implementation of a growth strategy; failure to develop and maintain the Silvercrest brand; and other factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is accessible