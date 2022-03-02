Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that the Company will participate in an infectious disease panel discussion at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The conference will be held virtually. A live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
