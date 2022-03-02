The Global Labware Market to Reach $5.17 Billion by 2027. Over $2 Billion Opportunities in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

Chicago, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, labware market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the period 2022−2027. Rising investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors for R&D activities and surge in use of POCT due to COVID-19 are the major factors driving the market demand.



Labware Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size (Revenue) $5.17 Billion (2027) CAGR (Revenue) 5.03% (2022-2027) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Largest Market North America Fastest Market APAC Market Segments Product, Material Type, End-User, and Geography Geographical Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, and UAE

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global labware market would realize an absolute growth of 34.20% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.

Based on product, pipettes segment accounted for majority share of the labware market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a 5.62% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

By material type, plasticware segment dominated the market with a share of 45.52% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% during 2021-2027.

Research & academic institutions end user is expected to add $380.42 million revenue during the forecast period.

North America dominates the overall labware market with a share of 40.04% in 2021 in terms of revenue.

The APAC labware market is estimated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.73% during 2022-2027.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, material type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Labware Market – Dynamics

The market in India is expected to witness a huge shift in lab equipment from glassware to plasticware products owing to the latter being favored more due to ease of handling, lower cost, and flexibility. Plastic materials have contributed to the convenience of large-scale automation and material handling capabilities of laboratory samples. Therefore, the labware market is moving towards plasticware. Hence, the plastic labware market is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid development of POCT has improved the turnaround time and ease of use compared to the gold standard lab-based PCR test. A variety of testing platforms have been developed including smartphone-based platforms, and tests targeting blood, saliva, faecal matter, urine, and tears have been proposed in the healthcare industry. Therefore, this is expected to drive the demand for labware in the coming years.

Labware Market - Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

Pipettes

Burettes

Beakers

Flasks

Test Tubes

Others

Market Segmentation by Material Type

Plasticware

Glassware

Disposable

Others

Market Segmentation by End-User

Research & Academic Institutions

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology Industry & Pharmaceutical

Contract Research Organization

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE



Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Shift from Glass to Plastic Labware

Point-of-care Testing Diagnostic

Advances in Labware

Increasing Demand for Plastic Labware

Rising Research in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Investment in Plastic Labware

Labware Market – competitor landscape

The global labware market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. Most of the players launched pipettes or pipetting systems in recent years. Companies are launching new and advanced products to strengthen their portfolios and cater to the requirements of the market. The established vendors offering standard labware in the market are vulnerable to rapid advancements, which could pose a threat to their market share in the future. Large vendors are looking to pursue growth through acquisitions as there are numerous small-scale vendors active in towns and smaller regions. These small vendors have a major local presence. Thus, acquiring them gives larger vendors an edge over their rivals. Most large vendors have multiple companies or brands in their portfolios.

Key Vendors

Corning

DWK Life Sciences

Bellco Glass

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius





Other Prominent Vendors

Eppendorf

METTLER TOLEDO

Borosil

TECHNOSKLO

Crystalgen

Eagle Laboratory Glass Company

Sarstedt

PerkinElmer

Hamilton Laboratory Glass

Quark

Kavalierglass

Glacier Glass Works

Jencons Glass Industries

Glassco

HARIO

CITOTEST

SP Industries

SCAM

Merck

Naugra Export

