COMPX ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

| Source: Compx International Inc Compx International Inc

Dallas, Texas, UNITED STATES

Dallas, Texas, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today a $0.05 per share increase in its regular quarterly dividend.  CompX’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 22, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2022.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

* * * *

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data