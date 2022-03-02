Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to add live webcast to the New York Investor Digital Day on March 15

Lima, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, March 2, 2022 -- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP), today announced that it will live broadcast the Investor Digital Day taking place in New York on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A live webcast of the presentations, including the question-and-answer session after the prepared remarks, will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. Credicorp management team members participating in the event will discuss how accelerating innovation and the Group’s digital transformation strategy is leveraging the full potential of its growth strategy.



Participating Management include, Mr. Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO; Mr. Cesar Rios, CFO; Mrs. Francesca Raffo, CINO; Mr. Raimundo Morales, CEO of Yape; Mr. Adolfo Vinatea, CEO of Krealo; and Mr. Jose Ortiz, COO of Mibanco. The themes to be discussed are:

Leveraging our full potential through innovation

Capturing the digital opportunity with in-house innovation power

Mibanco: Consolidating our hybrid microfinance business model to drive growth

Yape: Disrupting the digital ecosystem in Peru

Building a renewed venture platform to further disrupt ourselves and capture the regional scale opportunity

Disciplined decision making for sustainable value creation

Participants attending virtually are advised to register in advance. To register for the event, please visit www.credicorpday.com Presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available after the event concludes www.credicorpnet.com



In-Person Events Details:

Location: New York

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: Registration will begin at 8:30 am ET, with presentations commencing at 9:00 am and concluding by 12:00 pm.

Location: London

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: Registration will begin at 12:30 pm GMT, with presentations commencing at 1:00 pm and concluding by 4:00 pm.





About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

