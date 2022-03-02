Ferroglobe Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

LONDON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021.



BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven by strong fundamentals across all three product categories, which is expected to further fuel performance in 2022

Tightness in the market is driving pricing to unprecedented levels, primarily silicon metal and ferrosilicon

Yearly fixed price contracts in silicon metal have expired at year-end 2021, driving a step-change in realized prices in Q1 due to higher market prices and heavier weighting towards index-based contracts

Outperformed 2021 targets set in turnaround plan with momentum into 2022; repositioning the Company to deliver stronger results through the cycle

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2021 sales were $569.8 million, up 33% from $429.2 million in the prior quarter

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $92.8 million in Q4, up 146.9% from $37.6 million in the prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 was 16.3%, an increase from 8.8% in Q3

Returned to profitability in Q4 with profit attributable to the parent of $66.3 million, compared to a loss of ($96.6 million) in Q3

Returned to positive free cash flow, generating $14.2 million of free cash-flow in the fourth quarter, up from negative $42.9 million in the prior quarter

Improved liquidity with total cash of $116.7 million in Q4, up $21.6 million from the prior quarter

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The past year represented an important inflection point for the company as we made significant progress in improving the business operationally and financially, all with the objective of creating a company that can remain competitive through the cycle. The acceleration of performance in Q4 highlights strong momentum across all of our core product categories driving significant top line growth, well ahead of the lingering headwinds caused by energy and other inflation related costs. This market backdrop, coupled with the resetting of our silicon metal contracts, is expected to help fuel a further acceleration in our overall performance into 2022.

“While the current pricing environment is one that benefits Ferroglobe in the near-term, we are not counting solely on elevated prices to drive value creation for our stakeholders. Our comprehensive turnaround plan, which was implemented in 2021, is running ahead of schedule and exceeding our stated targets. While we have made great progress to date, we continue to work towards improving our overall competitiveness in the market,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended $,000 (unaudited) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sales $ 569,771 $ 429,210 $ 320,535 $ 1,778,908 $ 1,144,434 Cost of sales $ (371,519 ) $ (295,273 ) $ (272,603 ) $ (1,184,896 ) $ (835,486 ) Operating profit (loss) $ 64,860 $ 11,260 $ (91,343 ) $ 40,361 $ (184,350 ) Operating margin 11.4 % 2.6 % (28.5 )% 2.3 % (16.1 )% Adjusted net income (loss)

attributable to the parent $ 45,922 $ (64,214 ) $ (40,563 ) $ (33,502 ) $ (98,671 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ (0.36 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.59 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,825 $ 37,592 $ 5,483 $ 186,575 $ 32,510 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3 % 8.8 % 1.7 % 10.5 % 2.8 % Operating cash flow $ 21,707 $ (34,677 ) $ 3,527 $ (1,341 ) $ 154,268 Free cash flow1 $ 14,249 $ (42,845 ) $ (10,680 ) $ (25,189 ) $ 122,328 Working Capital $ 464,870 $ 395,867 $ 339,610 $ 464,870 $ 339,610 Working Capital as % of Sales2 20.4 % 23.1 % 26.5 % 26.1 % 29.7 % Cash and Restricted Cash $ 116,663 $ 95,043 $ 131,557 $ 116,663 $ 131,557 Adjusted Gross Debt3 $ 507,711 $ 499,270 $ 455,110 $ 507,711 $ 455,110 Equity $ 335,068 $ 281,910 $ 365,719 $ 335,068 $ 365,719





(1) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow (2) Working capital based on annualized quarterly sales respectively (3) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at Dec. 31, 2021 & Dec. 31, 2020



Sales

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $569.8 million, up 33% over the prior quarter and up 78% over the year-ago period. For the full year 2021, sales of $1.78 billion were 55.4% higher than the full year 2020 sales of $1.14 billion. The improvement in both our quarter and annual results is attributable to higher shipments and higher realized prices across the product portfolio.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $371.5 million in Q4 2021 versus $295.3 million in the prior quarter and $272.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales was 65.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 68.8% in the prior quarter. The improvement in the cost of sales in Q4 was primarily driven by improved utilization of our asset base, reallocation of orders to optimize economics, stronger operational performance at the furnace level, and continued cost cutting. These costs were partially offset by continued headwinds, particularly higher energy costs in Spain, which increased $25.9 million over the third quarter. For the full year 2021, cost of sales as a percentage of sales was 66.6%, compared to 73.0% during full year 2020.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In Q4 2021, net profit attributable to the Parent was $66.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of ($96.6) million, or ($0.54) per diluted share in Q3 2021. For the full year 2021, net loss attributable to the Parent was ($95.7) million, or ($0.54) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of ($246.4) million during the full year 2020. During Q3 2021 we had significant one-time costs ($90.8) million relating to the refinancing of the senior notes.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q4 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $92.8 million, or 16.3% of sales, up 146.8% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $37.6 million, or 8.8% of sales in Q3 2021. The increase in the Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is attributable to volumes ($7.9 million) and higher realized prices ($89.6) million. Costs had an adverse impact of ($30.6) million, primarily attributable to higher energy costs ($26.0 million), of which $25.9 million were in Spain, higher raw material prices ($5.7 million), the CO2 accrual ($5.5 million), and lower fixed cost absorption in Spain ($1.6 million). Partially offsetting these costs was a positive impact of the pension plan in France ($3.9 million), proceeds from the sale of the Niagara facility ($1.4 million), and asset disposals ($0.3 million). Furthermore, there was an adverse impact of ($10.5 million) relating to overhead expense. This is due to a bonus accrual charge of ($8.0 million) and an accounting accrual relating to audit charges totaling ($2.0 million).

For the full year 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $186.6 million, or 10.5% of sales, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $32.5 million, or 2.8% of sales, for the full year 2020.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $116.7 million as of December 31, 2021, up $21.6 million, from $95.1 million as of September 30, 2021. The total cash balance was $131.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

During Q4 2021, we generated positive operating cash flow of $21.7 million; had cash flows from investing activities of negative $7.5 million, and had cash flow from financing activities of $7.4 million. Total net cash flow for the period was $21.6 million.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $464.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing from $395.9 million at September 30, 2021. The $69.0 million increase in working capital was impacted by a $11 million increase in inventory and a $83.4 million increase in accounts receivable as a result of higher sales. On a relative basis, our working capital as a percentage of sales was 20.4% during the fourth quarter, compared to 23.1% during the prior quarter and 29.7% at the end of 2020.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We ended the year on a strong note, with revenue growing 33% and record setting Adjusted EBITDA increasing by 147%, sequentially. While we continue to be impacted by the high energy costs in Spain and inflationary impact on other costs, we partially offset this by enhancing operational efficiencies and through our cost cutting measures, resulting in a significant improvement in margins. Furthermore, we were able to improve our liquidity from cash generated in the business during this quarter.”

Mrs. Garcia-Cos continued, “2021 was marked by a number of one-off events which consumed a significant amount of cash. With these now behind us, coupled with more efficient working capital management, we are well positioned to accelerate our cash generation. Going forward, we will look to deleverage the balance sheet, reducing overall gross debt and investing in our asset base to a normalized level of approximately $75 million per annum. We think these are critical areas of focus on to ensure the long-term competitiveness of our company and to provide a healthy level of performance throughout the cycle.”

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Change December 31,

2020 Change December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Change Shipments in metric tons: 63,681 61,713 3.2 % 54,912 16.0 % 253,991 207,332 22.5 % Average selling price ($/MT): 2,944 2,467 19.3 % 2,260 30.3 % 2,511 2,234 12.4 % Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000) 187,477 152,218 124,089 637,695 463,217 Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 32,501 11,428 1,950 72,346 27,365

Silicon metal revenue in the fourth quarter was $187.5 million, an increase of 23.2% over the prior quarter. Total shipments of silicon metal increased 3.2%, primarily as a result of continued strength in chemicals and to a lesser extent, the aluminum market in Europe which continues to lag due to continued supply chain issues. Overall tightness in the market, attributable to strong end market demand and ongoing reforms in China, propelled U.S. and European index prices to unprecedented levels during the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal increased to $32.5 million during the fourth quarter, up 184.4% from $11.4 million the prior quarter.

Silicon-Based Alloys

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Change December 31,

2020 Change December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Change Shipments in metric tons: 60,078 55,863 7.5 % 57,351 4.8 % 242,766 200,212 21.3 % Average selling price ($/MT): 2,770 1,992 39.1 % 1,528 81.3 % 2,058 1,515 35.8 % Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 166,439 111,256 87,614 499,584 303,265 Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 51,174 8,375 7,086 81,022 11,664

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $166.4 million, an increase of 49.6% over the prior quarter. Total shipments increased 7.5% due to the continued recovery in global steel production. Strong demand for ferrosilicon, coupled with low levels of inventory, sent the index higher in the US and Europe, contributing significantly to the 39.1% increase in average realized prices across silicon-based alloy during the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio increased to $51.17 million, up 511.0% from $8.4 million the prior quarter.

Manganese-Based Alloys

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Twelve Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Change December 31,

2020 Change December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Change Shipments in metric tons: 97,053 76,454 26.9 % 78,611 23.5 % 314,439 261,605 20.2 % Average selling price ($/MT): 1,720 1,574 9.3 % 1,031 66.8 % 1,492 1,022 46.0 % Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 166,953 120,347 81,076 469,138 267,469 Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 28,620 22,494 (108 ) 76,950 13,159

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $166.9 million, an increase of 38.7% over the prior quarter. Total shipments increased 26.9% due to continued recovery in global steel production, and some seasonal spillover of orders from the third quarter. During the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA from our manganese-based alloys portfolio was $28.6 million, up 27.2% over the prior quarter. In addition to the pricing and volume improvement, there was also a shift in the overall product mix which contributed to the quarterly results.

COVID-19



COVID-19 has been and continues to be a complex and evolving situation, with governments, public institutions and other organizations imposing or recommending, and businesses and individuals implementing, at various times and to varying degrees, restrictions on various activities or other actions to combat its spread, such as restrictions and bans on travel or transportation; limitations on the size of in-person gatherings, restrictions on freight transportations, closures of, or occupancy or other operating limitations on work facilities, and quarantines and lock-downs.

As a result of this pandemic and the strict confinement and other public health measures taken around the world, the demand for our products in the second and third quarters of 2020 was reduced significantly compared with the first and fourth quarters of the year. During the fourth quarter of 2020, demand level for our products increased to levels similar to those prior to the outbreak. Throughout 2021, demand for our products has increased even further than in the fourth quarter of 2020; however, COVID-19 has negatively impacted, and will in the future negatively impact to an extent we are unable to predict, our revenues.

Subsequent events

On February 15, 2022, the Company announced that the Spanish Fund for supporting strategic companies, on a proposal of the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (“SEPI”), a Spanish state-owned industrial holding company affiliated with the Ministry of Finance and Administration, has approved €34.5 million in loans to Grupo Ferroatlántica, S.A.U. and Grupo Ferroátlantica de Servicios, S.L.U., wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. These loans are part of the SEPI fund intended to provide assistance to non-financial companies operating in strategically important sectors within Spain in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The €34.5M is expected to be funded using a dual-tranche loan, with €17.25M maturing in February 2025 and €17.25M maturing in June 2025. €16.9M of the loan carries a fixed interest rate of 2% per annum, and interest on the remaining €17.6M is calculated as IBOR plus a spread of 2.5% in the first year, 3.5% in the second and third years and 5.0% in the fourth year, plus an additional 1.0% payable if the net result of the Beneficiaries is positive. The loans are guaranteed by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries.

Trading Update

Ferroglobe’s estimated unaudited Adjusted EBITDA for January 2022 is approximately $74 million.

Ferroglobe’s portfolio of products benefited from a strong pricing environment in January, particularly with the reset of silicon metal contracts. On the cost side, the business continues to face a number of uncertainties, some of which have been ongoing headwinds for several quarters, such as the high cost and volatility of energy in Spain and inflation across other inputs.

Other emerging developments, such as those stemming from the conflict in Ukraine, could also impact our operations. Russia and Ukraine are meaningful producers of silicon metal, ferroalloys and manganese based alloys, and are also significant suppliers of raw materials for our business and industry. The inability of Russian and Ukrainian producers to meet their customer obligations could potentially create tightness in the market in the immediate term. Likewise, we rely on a number of inputs from Russia and the CIS region, including metcoke, anthracite and carbon and graphite electrodes. Our inability to procure these material can adversely impact our operations.

Management continually tracks developments in the nascent conflict in Ukraine and is committed to actively managing our response to potential distributions to the business, but can provide no assurance that the conflict in Ukraine or other ongoing headwinds will not have a material adverse effect on our business, operations and financial results. Investors should also consider the risk factors and other disclosures in our annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe management will review the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results during a conference call at 08:30 a.m. U.S Eastern Standard Time on March 3, 2022.

The dial-in number for participants in the United States is + 1 877-870-9135 (conference ID: 7689183). International callers should dial + 44 (0)-2071-928338 (conference ID: 7689183). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3fff64p

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarised, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information.Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta

Executive Vice President – Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig

Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs

Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sales $ 569,771 $ 429,210 $ 320,535 $ 1,778,908 $ 1,144,434 Cost of sales (371,519 ) (295,273 ) (272,603 ) (1,184,896 ) (835,486 ) Other operating income 39,619 31,447 8,100 110,085 33,627 Staff costs (72,068 ) (50,386 ) (54,444 ) (280,917 ) (214,782 ) Other operating expense (79,770 ) (79,785 ) (29,143 ) (289,564 ) (132,059 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (24,549 ) (23,971 ) (25,538 ) (97,328 ) (108,189 ) Impairment gain (loss) 2,227 (363 ) (39,074 ) 1,867 (73,344 ) Other gain 1,149 381 824 2,206 1,449 Operating profit (loss) 64,860 11,260 (91,343 ) 40,361 (184,350 ) Net finance expense (12,445 ) (103,379 ) (19,630 ) (142,865 ) (66,791 ) Financial derivatives gain — — — — 3,168 Exchange differences 9,874 (6,180 ) 7,327 (2,384 ) 25,553 Profit (loss) before tax 62,289 (98,299 ) (103,646 ) (104,888 ) (222,420 ) Income tax benefit (loss) 2,789 680 (36,185 ) 4,562 (21,939 ) (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations 65,078 (97,619 ) (139,831 ) (100,326 ) (244,359 ) Loss for the period from discontinued operations — — — — (5,399 ) Profit (loss) for the period 65,078 (97,619 ) (139,831 ) (100,326 ) (249,758 ) Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 1,242 1,023 781 4,580 3,419 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 66,320 $ (96,596 ) $ (139,050 ) $ (95,746 ) $ (246,339 ) EBITDA $ 89,409 $ 35,231 $ (65,805 ) $ 137,689 $ (76,161 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,825 $ 37,592 $ 5,483 $ 186,575 $ 32,510 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 187,358 179,849 169,262 176,508 169,269 Diluted 188,587 179,849 169,262 176,508 169,269 Profit (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ 0.35 $ (0.54 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (1.46 ) Diluted $ 0.35 $ (0.54 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (1.46 )





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 31, September 30, December 31 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 29,702 Other intangible assets 101,790 89,698 20,756 Property, plant and equipment 555,485 567,876 620,034 Other non-current financial assets 4,091 5,198 5,057 Deferred tax assets 7,010 150 — Non-current receivables from related parties 1,699 2,316 2,454 Other non-current assets 18,734 17,916 11,904 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,272 — — Total non-current assets 720,783 712,856 689,907 Current assets Inventories 289,797 284,488 246,549 Trade and other receivables 381,073 305,453 242,262 Current receivables from related parties 2,841 3,025 3,076 Current income tax assets 7,660 8,195 12,072 Other current financial assets 104 903 1,008 Other current assets 8,408 10,352 20,714 Current restricted cash and cash equivalents — 5,996 28,843 Cash and cash equivalents 114,391 89,047 102,714 Total current assets 804,274 707,459 657,238 Total assets $ 1,525,057 $ 1,420,315 $ 1,347,145 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 335,068 $ 281,910 $ 365,719 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 895 16,275 620 Provisions 60,958 98,607 108,487 Bank borrowings 3,670 3,998 5,277 Lease liabilities 9,968 11,199 13,994 Debt instruments 404,938 405,171 346,620 Other financial liabilities 36,843 37,630 29,094 Other non-current liabilities 37,506 13,035 16,767 Deferred tax liabilities 25,145 22,868 27,781 Total non-current liabilities 579,923 608,783 548,640 Current liabilities Provisions 137,625 109,552 55,296 Bank borrowings 95,297 86,262 102,330 Lease liabilities 8,390 9,255 8,542 Debt instruments 35,359 25,822 10,888 Other financial liabilities 24,087 24,155 34,802 Payables to related parties 9,545 9,079 3,196 Trade and other payables 206,000 194,074 149,201 Current income tax liabilities 1,775 1,464 2,538 Other current liabilities 91,988 69,959 65,993 Total current liabilities 610,066 529,622 432,786 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,525,057 $ 1,420,315 $ 1,347,145





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) for the period $ 65,078 $ (97,619 ) $ (139,831 ) $ (100,326 ) $ (249,758 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit

to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense (2,789 ) (680 ) 36,185 (4,562 ) 21,939 Depreciation and amortization charges,

operating allowances and write-downs 24,549 23,971 25,538 97,328 108,189 Net finance expense 12,445 103,379 19,630 142,865 66,791 Financial derivatives loss (gain) — — — — (3,168 ) Exchange differences (9,874 ) 6,180 (7,327 ) 2,384 (25,553 ) Impairment losses (2,227 ) 363 39,074 (1,867 ) 73,344 Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset (70 ) (424 ) 158 (758 ) — Bargain purchase gain — — — — — Gain on disposal of discontinued operation — — — — 5,399 Gain on disposal of non-current assets — — — (351 ) — Share-based compensation 1,464 1,269 347 3,627 2,017 Other adjustments (1,080 ) 43 (8,932 ) (1,097 ) (1,450 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities — — (Increase) decrease in inventories (11,137 ) (51,835 ) 3,725 (60,296 ) 114,585 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (83,434 ) (27,683 ) (4,731 ) (161,434 ) 71,034 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 12,908 9,138 (20,359 ) 64,382 (55,405 ) Other 18,792 (1,138 ) 60,683 22,558 14,473 Income taxes paid (2,918 ) 359 (633 ) (3,794 ) 11,831 Interest paid — — — — — Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 21,707 (34,677 ) 3,527 (1,341 ) 154,268 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 23 21 13 207 630 Payments due to investments: — Acquisition of subsidiary — — — — — Other intangible assets — — (2,654 ) — (2,654 ) Property, plant and equipment (10,480 ) (8,189 ) (11,861 ) (27,597 ) (30,257 ) Other — — — — — Disposals: — — Disposal of subsidiaries — — — — — Other non-current assets 1,376 — 295 1,919 341 Other 1,623 — — 1,623 — Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (7,458 ) (8,168 ) (14,207 ) (23,848 ) (31,940 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — — — — — Payment for debt and equity issuance costs — (26,064 ) (2,077 ) (43,755 ) (4,540 ) Proceeds from equity issuance — 40,000 — 40,000 — Proceeds from debt issuance — 20,000 60,000 Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: — — Borrowings 221,587 159,861 169,571 659,083 177,593 Payments (210,902 ) (158,118 ) (161,936 ) (671,467 ) (235,296 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — — — — — Amounts paid due to leases (2,617 ) (2,602 ) (2,973 ) (11,232 ) (10,315 ) Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities — — (6,471 ) — (2,863 ) Payments to acquire or redeem own shares — — — — — Interest paid (704 ) (1,125 ) (827 ) (22,177 ) (37,912 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 7,364 31,952 (4,713 ) 10,452 (113,333 ) Total net cash flows for the period 21,613 (10,893 ) (15,393 ) (14,737 ) 8,995 Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 95,043 106,089 147,425 131,557 123,175 Exchange differences on cash and

cash equivalents in foreign currencies 7 (153 ) (475 ) (157 ) (613 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 116,663 $ 95,043 $ 131,557 $ 116,663 $ 131,557 Cash from continuing operations 114,391 89,047 102,714 114,391 102,714 Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,272 5,996 28,843 2,272 28,843 Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 116,663 $ 95,043 $ 131,557 $ 116,663 $ 131,557









Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 66,320 $ (96,596 ) $ (139,050 ) $ (95,746 ) $ (246,339 ) Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations — — — — 5,399 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,242 ) (1,023 ) (781 ) (4,580 ) (3,419 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,789 ) (680 ) 36,185 (4,562 ) 21,939 Net finance expense 12,445 103,379 19,630 142,865 66,791 Financial derivatives loss (gain) — — — — (3,168 ) Exchange differences (9,874 ) 6,180 (7,327 ) 2,384 (25,553 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 24,549 23,971 25,538 97,328 108,189 EBITDA 89,409 35,231 (65,805 ) 137,689 (76,161 ) Impairment (2,227 ) 363 39,074 (1,867 ) 73,344 Restructuring and termination costs 455 (9,960 ) 3,772 27,368 3,770 New strategy implementation 5,188 11,273 — 22,700 — Energy: France — — — — 70 Staff Costs: South Africa — — — — 158 Other Idling Costs — — — — 2,887 Pension Plan buyout — 685 — 685 Provision Ithaka — — 28,442 — 28,442 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,825 $ 37,592 $ 5,483 $ 186,575 $ 32,510

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 66,320 $ (96,596 ) $ (139,050 ) $ (95,746 ) $ (246,339 ) Tax rate adjustment (22,721 ) 30,776 69,352 29,002 93,112 Impairment (1,514 ) 247 26,570 (1,270 ) 49,874 Restructuring and termination costs 309 (6,773 ) 2,565 18,610 2,564 New strategy implementation 3,528 7,666 — 15,436 — Energy: France — — — — 48 Energy: South Africa — — — — — Staff Costs: South Africa — — — — 107 Other Idling Costs — — — — 1,963 Tolling agreement — — — — — Bargain purchase gain — — — — — Gain on sale of hydro plant assets — — — — — Share-based compensation — — — — — Pension Plan buyout — 466 466 Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 45,922 $ (64,214 ) $ (40,563 ) $ (33,502 ) $ (98,671 )

Adjusted diluted profit per share: