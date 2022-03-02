Base Carbon Announces Final Listing Approval, Closing of Strategic Investment and Carbon Project Agreement

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (including its subsidiaries, "Base Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the achievement of a number of key objectives including final approval to commence trading on the Neo Exchange Inc. (“NEO Exchange”), completion of phase 2 of the staged acquisition of Hardwick Climate Business Limited (“HCBL”) and the execution of a carbon reduction project agreement.



“These three key milestones represent an important part of the evolution of Base Carbon. We look forward to progressing our carbon focused business plan as a public company.” said Michael Costa, CEO.

NEO Exchange Listing

Base Carbon has received final approval to list on the NEO Exchange and will begin trading on March 3, 2022, under the symbol "BCBN". The Company filed a listing statement in accordance with the policies of the NEO Exchange available under Base Carbon’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Completion of Phase 2 of HCBL Acquisition

On March 1, 2022, Base Carbon acquired an additional 30% of HCBL resulting in a total ownership of 49.9% pursuant to a planned phased acquisition as set out in the terms of an investment agreement between, among others, HCBL and Base Carbon. The team of carbon, environmental markets, and energy experts at HCBL are, together with Base Carbon, engaged in sourcing and developing large-scale carbon reduction projects from its pipeline of over 50 potential carbon reduction projects across various geographic locations. Base Carbon’s relationship with HCBL is further described in the Company’s listing statement available on www.sedar.com.

Initial Carbon Reduction Project

Base Carbon has entered into a project agreement with the DelAgua Group (“DelAgua”) and will contribute US$8.75 million to fund the manufacturing, distribution and monitoring of approximately 250,000 fuel-efficient cookstoves across rural Rwanda as part of an expansion to DelAgua’s existing carbon credit registered project. For more information, review the Company’s listing statement available on www.sedar.com.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is in the business of providing capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon seeks to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and developmental resources to carbon projects globally and, where appropriate, will endeavour to utilize technologies within the evolving carbon industry to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. The leadership team of Base Carbon consists of the following members:

Michael Costa — Chief Executive Officer, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Wes Fulford – Chief Financial Officer

Philip Hardwick — Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Fedak —Chief Strategy Officer and Director

Ryan Hornby — Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Bruce Tozer — Director

Margot Naudie — Director

Catherine Flax — Director

Maryam Ayati — Director



For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

Wes Fulford, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Hornby, Chief Legal Officer are responsible for this press release.

