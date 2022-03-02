ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Extension of Warrant Terms

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that it is extending the term of certain of its existing share purchase warrants of the Company, as follows (collectively, the “Warrants”):



Date of Issuance Number of Warrants Expiry Date New Expiry Date April 13, 2018 1,066,661 April 13, 2022 April 13, 2023 August 23, 2018 1,101,662 August 23, 2022 August 23, 2023 October 30, 2018 904,164 October 30, 2022 October 30, 2023



Each Warrant is currently exercisable at $1.80, which will remain unchanged. The extension of the respective expiry dates of the Warrants has been approved by the board of directors of the Company.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

chapman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900



The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.