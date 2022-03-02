MATTHEW J. BRUDERMAN HOSTS RECORD SETTING FUNDRAISER FOR NEW YORK REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE REP. LEE ZELDIN

New York, NY, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 23, 2022, investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Matthew J. Bruderman and his wife Kerri Beth hosted a fundraiser for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at their home in Oyster Bay, which raised more than $500,000 in donations, Congressman Zeldin’s highest grossing fundraiser to date. Special guest former Vice President Mike Pence attended the event, alongside NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito. This was Esposito’s first campaign stop after her announcement as Zeldin’s running mate earlier that morning.

“This overwhelming outpouring of support from so many New Yorkers underscores that the fight to Save Our State is only just beginning,” said Congressman Lee Zeldin. “This unparalleled momentum is proof New Yorkers are ready to restore our state to glory, and they know it starts with a major change at the ballot box in 2022. Thank you to the Bruderman family for their unwavering commitment to this mission, their incredible passion for our community and country, and inspiring so many others to do the same."

Bruderman added: “My family, like many others, is tired of the way Democrats have mismanaged things. They are only good at liberal pandering and not what is required to run a state. We need a real qualified leader to save our state. We know Lee Zeldin IS the person to do it.”

Additional attendees included Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman, Suffolk Republican Committee Chairman Jesse Garcia, Nassau County Republican Party Chairman Joe Cairo, and former U.S. Representative from New York Peter King, as well as several influential business people and celebrities.

Additional images can be downloaded at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1g7hlgay7j8v6qv/AACyWx9GVK5zkNsWkNuI0RYja?dl=0

Attachments