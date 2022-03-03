Jessica Nix Promoted To Chief Marketing Officer At Campus Life & Style

New York, NY , March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesper Holdings (“Vesper”) is pleased to announce that Jessica Nix has been promoted to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Campus Life & Style (“CLS”), its wholly-owned property management company. CLS manages Vesper’s rapidly growing portfolio of student housing communities along with various student housing properties owned by its third-party management clients. With over 28,000 beds under management spread across 32 markets, CLS’s student housing portfolio is one of the largest in the United States.

Mrs. Nix brings more than twenty years of student housing experience to her role. As CMO, Mrs. Nix will be responsible for spearheading all marketing and leasing strategies, advancing business development, and ensuring partner success.

Prior to joining CLS in 2016, Mrs. Nix built her career from the ground up starting as a community advisor at Peak Campus and working her way up the rank of VP of Marketing. She later launched her own business, JNix Consulting, where worked directly with student housing owners to develop strategies and execute plans that drove sales for challenged student housing communities. Mrs. Nix received a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from Georgia Southern University.

"Jessica is truly one of a kind. She is the perfect blend of a savvy-thinking entrepreneur with the knowledge and skill of a top notch marketing professional,” explained Elliot J. Tamir, Vesper’s CO-CEO. “Her steadfast leadership, her passion for her craft, and her boundless energy and incredible wisdom are the reason CLS’ marketing and leasing division has become the gold standard within the student housing space.”

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings’ diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed use, office buildings, and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as the 9th largest student housing owner in the United States. Its real estate portfolio consists of 53 properties, including over 21,000 student housing beds.

For more information about Campus Life & Style, please visit https://www.clsliving.com/. For more information about Vesper Holdings, please visit http://vesperholdings.com.

