IMCD UK strengthens its Food and Nutrition portfolio with the acquisition of Evenlode Foods Ltd.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (3 March 2022) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD UK has acquired 100% of the shares of Evenlode Foods Ltd (“Evenlode”), a distributor of speciality food and beverage ingredients throughout the UK and Ireland.

Established in 2005, Evenlode’s activities are principally in the beverage, bakery, nutrition, savoury and dessert markets serving customers active in manufacturing, retail and foodservice. Its asset-light operations and long-term relationships with leading global speciality ingredient suppliers make it an excellent fit with IMCD’s business model and strategy.

“Evenlode distributes high-performance products and has significant expertise in powder technology which enhances IMCD’s position as a leading distributor of speciality ingredients in the UK and Ireland”, said Paul Hanbury, Managing Director, IMCD UK. “We are delighted to welcome a like-minded team, with intimate supplier and customer relationships and an impressive record of innovation and growth” added Hanbury.

In 2021, Evenlode generated a revenue of approximately EUR 8,5 mio, and adds five employees to the IMCD UK team.

“Joining IMCD is a great milestone for Evenlode and reinforces our commitment to delivering superior food and beverage solutions to the market as we have done for over 15 years. Our growth culture - driven by excellent products, market knowledge, technical innovation, and outstanding customer service - is perfectly aligned with IMCD. Furthermore, we share common core values which is vitally important for employees, suppliers, and customers alike.” commented Martin Parry, Owner, Evenlode Foods Ltd.

