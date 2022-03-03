Global Electric Toothbrush Market to Hit $6.54 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland. OR, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric toothbrush market was pegged at $3.07 billion by 2020, and is expected to reach $6.54 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in awareness about oral hygiene and surge in disposable income have boosted the growth of the global electric toothbrush market. However, high prices of electric toothbrushes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in electric toothbrush would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic shifted the customer preference for electric toothbrush purchases from conventional distribution channels to online retail platforms. This shift positively affected the demand for electric toothbrushes.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, people become more aware about their health and hygiene than before. This positively affected the market.

However, shutdown of manufacturing facilities and disruption of supply chain due to prolonged lockdown hampered the market.



The global electric toothbrush market is segmented on the basis of bristle, head movement, end user, and region. Based on bristle, the market is categorized into soft and nanometer. The nanometer segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. However, the software segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into children and adult. The adult segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market. However, the children segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The global electric toothbrush market report includes an in-depth analysis of the key market players such as Colgate Palmolive, FOREO, Panasonic, Procter and Gamble Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mornwell, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Water Pik, Inc., SONIC Chic, and JSB Healthcare.

