AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for February 2022

In February 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 235 214 passengers, which is an 217.3% increase compared to February 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 24.8% to 32 958 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 143.0% to 45 295 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2022 were the following:
|February 2022
|February 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|235 214
|74 129
|217.3%
|Finland – Sweden
|79 233
|18 223
|334.8%
|Estonia – Finland
|139 708
|52 748
|164.9%
|Estonia – Sweden
|16 273
|3 158
|415.3%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Cargo Units
|32 958
|26 407
|24.8%
|Finland – Sweden
|5 834
|5 318
|9.7%
|Estonia – Finland
|22 937
|17 600
|30.3%
|Estonia – Sweden
|4 187
|3 489
|20.0%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|45 295
|18 642
|143.0%
|Finland – Sweden
|4 454
|2 139
|108.2%
|Estonia – Finland
|39 830
|16 406
|142.8%
|Estonia – Sweden
|1 011
|97
|942.3%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|0
|0.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in February 2021 and 2022.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
February results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in February.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
February results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes. Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were restarted from 18 February.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
February results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in February.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Liisa Gross
Investor Relations Specialist
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee
