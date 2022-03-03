Alm. Brand A/S Annual Report 2021

København Ø, DENMARK


Announcement no. 6/2022

Annual Report 2021

Alm. Brand released its preliminary statement of financial results for 2021 on 10 February 2022.

Please find attached the Group’s Annual Report for 2021.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

First Vice President, Investor Relations        Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard                 Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:        

Head of Media Relations
Maria Lindeberg
Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

Attachments


