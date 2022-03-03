AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for February 2022

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In February 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 235 214 passengers, which is an 217.3% increase compared to February 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 24.8% to 32 958 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 143.0% to 45 295 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2022 were the following:

 February 2022February 2021Change
Passengers235 21474 129217.3%
Finland – Sweden79 23318 223334.8%
Estonia – Finland139 70852 748164.9%
Estonia – Sweden16 2733 158415.3%
Latvia – Sweden000.0%
    
Cargo Units32 95826 40724.8%
Finland – Sweden5 8345 3189.7%
Estonia – Finland22 93717 60030.3%
Estonia – Sweden4 1873 48920.0%
Latvia – Sweden000.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles45 29518 642143.0%
Finland – Sweden4 4542 139108.2%
Estonia – Finland39 83016 406142.8%
Estonia – Sweden1 01197942.3%
Latvia – Sweden000.0%

        

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in February 2021 and 2022.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
February results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo ferry services. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in February.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
February results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes. Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were restarted from 18 February.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
February results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in February.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


Liisa Gross
Investor Relations Specialist

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee

Attachment


Attachments

2022 02 ENG