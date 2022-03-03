AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

The shares in AKVA group ASA traded at the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 3 March 2022. The expected date for the payment of dividend is 11 March 2022.

Dated: 3 March 2022

AKVA group ASA

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





