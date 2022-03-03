West Mining Chip Samples 0.31% Copper Over 18 Metres Kena Gold-Copper Project, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that results have been received for the 2021 surface sampling program on its 100% owned Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The 9000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.



The 2021 field sampling and mapping program in the Kena Copper zone revealed a promising new area of copper mineralization. A network of new logging roads through the Kena Copper Zone has opened up areas and exposed previously unsampled bedrock mineralization. Chip sampling of outcrops along two areas in the northern extent of the copper zone indicate a wide copper target. A total of 29 one metre long rock chip samples and 51 rock grab samples were collected throughout the new logging cut blocks and roads. 18 metres of chip sampling done across a steep outcrop averaged 0.31% Cu over the full length, with the best one metre chip sample running 1.56% Cu. A grab sample just off the southeast end of this chip line ran 0.95% copper and 0.39 g/t gold.

Forty metres to the southwest of this zone, another chip line averaged 0.25% Cu and 0.17 g/t Au over its 11 metre length. A grab sample in this area ran 0.69% Cu. Elevated gold and silver values often coincide with the copper results. Little outcrop between the two lines suggests this could be an even wider zone covering the full 69 metre lateral width or greater. The zone is hosted in strongly silicified, sheared, rusty, Jurassic Elise Formation mafic volcanics, with strong malachite, 0.5-7% pyrite, and 1-3% chalcopyrite. The mineralization lies within a broad magnetic low feature that trends northwest-southeast through the Kena Copper zone to the southeast, and northwest to the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain zones.

The following table shows significant rock chip and grab sample results from the 2021 sampling program at the Kena Copper Zone.

2021 SIGNIFICANT ROCK SAMPLE RESULTS – KENA COPPER ZONE

SAMPLE # EASTING NORTHING TYPE COPPER

(%) GOLD (g/t) SILVER (g/t) Chip Line 1 18 m Chip 0.31 0.11 1.0 Including 4061088 481558 5473971 1 m Chip 0.31 0.14 1.2 4061089 481551 5473972 1 m Chip 0.09 0.09 1.1 4061090 481544 5473978 1 m Chip 0.13 0.05 1.1 4061091 481545 5473980 1 m Chip 0.32 0.14 2.1 4061092 481544 5473978 1 m Chip 0.10 0.08 0.8 4061093 481542 5473984 1 m Chip 0.30 0.11 1.4 4061095 481540 5473988 1 m Chip 0.20 0.14 0.6 4061096 481534 5473985 1 m Chip 1.56 0.28 2.6 4061097 481533 5473986 1 m Chip 0.21 0.07 0.4 4061099 481528 5473987 1 m Chip 0.31 0.11 0.8 4061100 481526 5473991 1 m Chip 0.06 0.04 0.2 4060402 481520 5473987 1 m Chip 0.41 0.15 1.4 4060403 481521 5473993 1 m Chip 0.23 0.08 0.6 4060404 481519 5473990 1 m Chip 0.22 0.08 0.5 4060405 481516 5473993 1 m Chip 0.21 0.07 1.6 4060406 481515 5473990 1 m Chip 0.16 0.07 0.4 4060401 481567 5473948 Rock Grab 0.95 0.39 5.1 Chip Line 2 11 m Chip 0.25 0.17 1.2 including 4060437 481525 5473896 1 m Chip 0.07 0.05 0.4 4060438 481524 5473886 1 m Chip 0.12 0.07 0.6 4060439 481527 5473883 1 m Chip 0.10 0.09 0.6 4060441 481525 5473880 1 m Chip 0.05 0.06 0.4 4060442 481524 5473879 1 m Chip 0.09 0.12 0.9 4060443 481523 5473879 1 m Chip 0.16 0.13 0.9 4060444 481520 5473880 1 m Chip 0.62 0.52 3.2 4060445 481519 5473879 1 m Chip 0.41 0.31 1.7 4060446 481519 5473878 1 m Chip 0.23 0.12 0.5 4060447 481518 5473878 1 m Chip 0.32 0.17 0.9 4060448 481518 5473877 1 m Chip 0.56 0.24 2.7 4060440 481526 5473881 Rock Grab 0.69 0.42 2.2 4060452 481897 5473537 Rock Grab 0.10 0.55 1.1 4061086 481537 5474003 Rock Grab 0.18 0.24 0.7 4061087 481552 5473966 Rock Grab 0.26 0.11 1.2 4061285 483676 5471968 Rock grab 0.36 0.19 5.8 4061289 483504 5471722 Rock grab 0.26 0.04 2.6

The Kena Copper Zone is readily identifiable by a 2500 x 450 metre copper soil geochemical anomaly coincident with an induced polarization chargeability high. Nine broad spaced historic drill holes were put in over the Kena Copper Zone between 1981 and 2010. In 2021, West Mining completed 7 drill holes in the Kena Copper Zone (results pending). These new significant rock chip sample results are located in a geochemically anomalous area over 1.3 kilometres north of West’s 2021 drilling campaign and represents a strong new target area.

“The results received to date continue to show our historically known mineralized zones expand beyond previous documented perimeters. These newly identified areas offer exciting drill targets for the upcoming field season, this time to the northern extension of our Kena Copper Zone,” states Nicholas Houghton, CEO of West Mining Corporation.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Image one: West Mining Corp Kena Copper Zone



Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located in southeastern British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

