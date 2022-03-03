Selena Inu to List on P2PB2B

Dubai, UAE, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selena Inu, an innovative project that aims to create one of the largest crypto communities in the world announces today it has signed a launch and listing agreement with leading cryptocurrency exchange, P2PB2B.io, under which its SELENA tokens will be listed and begin trading soon on Europe's P2PB2B Crypto Exchange.





Selena Inu's primary concern is to build a comprehensive social media platform that will integrate various tools at your disposal as a member of a growing community. The team is made up of experts who will invest time and effort into making sure the project turns out well for investors.

What makes Selena Inu unique?

As a community token, Selena Inu aims to be a stakeholder's go-to option. Thus, the group of experts is committed to creating a thriving crypto community with a social platform that screams convenience. As a means of strengthening the token, it’s important to establish a strong investment fund. Last but not least, the project is working on numerous other projects that will contribute to our vision. Moreover, it is important to support Lupus and Bipolar charities to give back to those in need.

Social crypto platform . The platform will provide news and updates relevant to cryptocurrency. SCP will provide users with access to various crypto tools for a more attractive experience that is designed for business professionals as well as individuals interested in crypto space;

. The platform will provide news and updates relevant to cryptocurrency. SCP will provide users with access to various crypto tools for a more attractive experience that is designed for business professionals as well as individuals interested in crypto space; Investment fund. Taxes received from buy-sell transactions will be poured into a wallet used for investment ventures. By making use of these investments, Selena Inu will pay back part of the profit to Selena Inu to keep the project sustainable. Also, part of the proceeding will go back to the community;

Taxes received from buy-sell transactions will be poured into a wallet used for investment ventures. By making use of these investments, Selena Inu will pay back part of the profit to Selena Inu to keep the project sustainable. Also, part of the proceeding will go back to the community; NFT . To Selena Inu, creating, swapping, and investing in NFT projects are vital. The NFT workshop space will be developed in parallel with the investment in young artists and NFT collectibles;

. To Selena Inu, creating, swapping, and investing in NFT projects are vital. The NFT workshop space will be developed in parallel with the investment in young artists and NFT collectibles; Gaming. The platform contains games designed or developed by Selena Inu. Gamers can also generate income from Selena Inu in-game purchases while giving their game reviews.

Tokenomics

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (One Quintillion Tokens)

Contract address: 0x8A743Eb80BFc3bF2a5582213aeA8B27D2188074a

12 month liquidity lock

Taxes will total around 12% in total, and each will be used to advance the project:

2% Reflectance . Every time a project is purchased or sold; a reflection tax is distributed to the holder's wallet;

. Every time a project is purchased or sold; a reflection tax is distributed to the holder's wallet; 2% Dev . Developers pay a developer tax for all purchases and sales. For clarification, Selena Inu’s developers work around the clock for your financial success;

. Developers pay a developer tax for all purchases and sales. For clarification, Selena Inu’s developers work around the clock for your financial success; 2% Marketing . The marketing budget will be taxed at 2%. Token success depends on marketing explicitly;

. The marketing budget will be taxed at 2%. Token success depends on marketing explicitly; 2% Burn . For every buy and sell, the burned tax is paid to the burnt wallet. Burning tokens will increase their value since fewer tokens are produced;

. For every buy and sell, the burned tax is paid to the burnt wallet. Burning tokens will increase their value since fewer tokens are produced; 2% Investment . Investing taxes are deducted from every transaction. Very rarely do you see a project that cares about increasing wallets, no matter how the coin performs;

. Investing taxes are deducted from every transaction. Very rarely do you see a project that cares about increasing wallets, no matter how the coin performs; 2% Buy-Back. A buyback tax will be paid to the Liquidity Pool (LP) with each buy or sale to reinforce the price floor of the project.

Holder Protections

100% of the project's liquidity will be locked for a period of 12 months.

Anti-whale functions:

Transactions are limited to 1 Quad;

A maximum withdrawal of 1% is permitted per transaction (the limit will increase when market capitalization increases)

DEV Token limit:

Tokens can only be held by developers up to 5%.

Join and participate in Selena Inu community life!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/selena_inu

Telegram: https://t.me/SelenaEntryPortal



Web: https://selenainu.com/