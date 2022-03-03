Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation Releases Linux Edition of SPECviewperf 2020 v3.0 Benchmark, Worldwide Standard for Measuring Graphics Performance

GAINESVILLE, Va., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation’s (SPEC) Graphics Performance Characterization (SPECgpc) today released a Linux Edition of its SPECviewperf 2020 v3.0 performance benchmark, the worldwide standard for measuring graphics performance based on professional applications.



Reflecting Real-World Performance

The SPECviewperf 2020 v3.0 Linux Edition benchmark enables hardware and software vendors and consumers to measure the 3D graphics performance of systems running under the OpenGL application programming interface. Unlike most application performance benchmarks, the SPECviewperf 2020 benchmark utilizes workloads, called viewsets, that represent the real-world graphics content and behavior of professional applications, eliminating the need to install the applications themselves.

The viewsets in the SPECviewperf 2020 v3.0 Linux Edition benchmark represent the following applications: Maya for media and entertainment, Catia, Creo, NX and Solidworks for CAD/CAM. The benchmark also includes two viewsets representing professional energy and medical applications.

Major updates from the previous SPECviewperf 13 Linux Edition include:

New viewsets taken from traces from versions of many applications, including Dassault Systèmes Catia, Autodesk Maya, and Dassault Systèmes Solidworks

Updated models are included in Catia-06, Creo-03, Medical-03, and Solidworks-07

User interface and benchmark management improvements include: Inclusion of updated NW.js release Robust interrogation and assessment of underlying hardware Official runs of all viewsets at both 4K and 2K resolution New results manager Clickable thumbnails of the subtest screen grabs included in the HTML results page of each viewset

Command-line options are supported via the RunViewperf launcher

Viewsets are now individually downloaded and may be independently installed and removed using the new “Manage Viewsets” utility

SPECviewperf 2020 v3.0 Linux Edition is installed via a .deb package rather than a compressed tar archive



“The SPECviewperf 2020 benchmark has become the worldwide standard for evaluating professional graphics performance because it reflects real-world experiences of the users of leading 3D applications without actually having to install those apps – which is a huge productivity and cost benefit for users and their companies,” said Ross Cunniff, Chair of the SPECgpc Committee. “Bringing the SPECviewperf 2020 v3.0 benchmark to Linux increases the number of vendors and businesses that can benefit from the benchmark, and the updated viewsets and models better reflect modern OpenGL use cases.”

System Requirements:

Canonical Ubuntu Linux 20.04

16GB of system RAM or greater

80GB of available disk space

A minimum screen resolution of 1920x1080 for submissions published on the SPEC website

OpenGL 4.5 support

A GPU with 2GB or greater dedicated GPU memory

Available for Immediate Download

The SPECviewperf 2020 v3.0 Linux Edition benchmark is available as a free download to everyone except vendors of computers and related products and services that are not members of the SPEC Graphics and Workstation Performance Group (SPEC/GWPG). Non-member computer product and service vendors can purchase the benchmark for $2,500. SPEC/GWPG members include AMD, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Intel, Lenovo, NVIDIA and VeriSilicon.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

