Yamaha Bicycles Introduces Two New e-Bikes for the U.S. Market

CYPRESS, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, the pioneering brand in electric bicycles, is introducing two all-new, class 3, power assist bicycles: the Wabash RT and the CrossCore RC, e-Bikes built from the ground up with the all new Yamaha PWSeries ST drive unit, frame and internally integrated batteries. The Wabash RT is a performance drop-bar gravel bike designed for long hauls off-road and a tough-as-dirt attitude on all roads, while the CrossCore RC is a versatile lifestyle and fitness-focused bike with a flat handlebar, ergonomic grips and a riding position made for extended fitness, commuting, and any journey one desires.

“Both of our new models are stylish performance e-Bikes that bring rider and machine together as one for adventures right out of the garage,” said Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager. “Built on Yamaha’s heritage as a pioneering leader in e-Bikes, the Wabash RT is made for paved and unpaved exploration and adventure, while the CrossCore RC redefines ‘commuting by bicycle’ and serves the growing fitness and transit e-Bike market, which grew by approximately 50% in the last year.”

The Wabash RT and CrossCore RC integrate 500-watt-hour lithium-ion batteries into their downtubes, thanks to Yamaha’s all-new frame designs which optimize geometry, frame rigidity and weight balance for each bike’s specific purpose. They are also the first U.S. models to be powered by the company’s new PWSeries ST drive unit, which has four assist modes and an intuitive automatic mode, and provides speed support up to 28 mph with maximum power of 500 watts.

The PWSeries ST is the most natural feeling power assist system on the market because of Yamaha’s proprietary Quad Sensor System, which also supports high cadence pedaling. It adapts immediately and with great efficiency to ride conditions, maintaining smooth transitions through the power assist levels based on data from each of four sensors:

Torque sensor that detects pedaling power from the rider. Speed sensor integrated into the rear hub that detects the bicycle’s speed. Crank sensor that detects the number of rotations through pedaling. Angle sensor that detects the incline of the bike while riding up or down hills.

The Wabash RT and CrossCore RC have four levels of power assist: ECO+, ECO, STANDARD, and HIGH. The bikes also feature Automatic mode, which gives riders a smooth and seamless experience of the power assist system adjusting automatically between ECO, STANDARD, and HIGH for optimal performance.

The Wabash RT combines traditional road bike design elements with key off-road performance features including:

Flared handlebars that provide stability, confidence and versatility on roads and trails, ultimately translating into a relaxed and fun ride. The wider drop also allows for easier incorporation of handlebar packs for bike-packing adventure trips. (The new Wabash is both front and rear rack compatible.)

Shimano GRX drivetrain with a 44t chainring, 11-42t 11-speed cassette, 11-speed ST-RX600 shifter, and KMC e11 Turbo EPT Chain.

Shimano GRX RX hydraulic brakes with 180mm centerlock rotors for ultimate stopping power even in loose terrain.

Maxxis Rambler 700 x 45c TR EXO 120tpi tires for optimal grip on a range of paved and off-road surfaces.

Built-in dropper seat post with 40-60mm of travel.

12mm thru axle on both front and rear hubs that increase control and strength when cornering and accelerating up the road.

The CrossCore RC features commuter and city-specific ergonomics and geometry with flat handlebars and an upright position. Its specifications include:

Alloy flat zero degree rise handlebar with ergonomic control switches and multifunction LCD display that provides color-coded ride data for ease of use.

Shimano Alivio drivetrain with 44t chainring, a 9-speed cassette, and Shimano Altus shifters with an ideal range of gearing for road and city riding.

Powerful hydraulic disc brakes and centerlock rotors for smooth, predictable stopping, and quick-release style thru-axle hubs for easy tire removal.

CST Brooklyn Pro tires, which are e-Bike specific and designed for urban use, with stiffened sidewalls and puncture-resistant layering.

“These new models will offer great riding experiences to bicyclists for all of the three fastest-growing segments in cycling: electric bicycles, gravel riding, and bicycle commuting. They’re versatile, do-anything bikes with 28-mph class 3 speed assist,” said Rob Trester, who leads the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S. “Yamaha’s pioneering experience, quality and reliability will give riders both the performance and the confidence that they’re on the best e-bikes available.”

The all-new Yamaha Wabash RT in a sharp Blue Steel color scheme with an MSRP of $4,099, and the CrossCore RC, with an MSRP of $3,099, will be offered in three color schemes: Shiver White, Painted Desert, and Urban Sage. They will both be available this summer and come with Yamaha’s three-year warranty on the drive unit, 500-watt-hour battery, and frame.

Yamaha is the only manufacturer with 29-years of experience designing complete power assist bicycles from frame to motor. Yamaha Motor Company, Ltd. (YMC) launched the world’s first electrically power-assisted bicycle in 1993 and has since produced more than 4.5 million drive units and sold more than 2.5 million Yamaha power assist bicycles worldwide. YMC also supplies Yamaha’s class-leading e-Bike Systems to select OEM partners worldwide.

