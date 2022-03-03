DNA Plc: Bjørn Taale Sandberg becomes DNA’s new Chief Strategy Officer and a member of the Executive Team

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 MARCH 2022, 11:00 EET



Bjørn Taale Sandberg, 57 has been named DNA Plc’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and a member of the Executive Team. He will start in his new position on 1 April 2022.

Sandberg is taking up the post after acting as the SVP, Head of Research of DNA’s parent company Telenor ASA. Sandberg holds master’s degrees in Computer Science and Management. Sandberg has been with Telenor since 2000 and has held senior director positions in the Group and other Telenor operating companies.

In his new role, Sandberg will work closely with DNA’s CEO and as an internal key advisor to the Executive Team. The key role of DNA’s CSO includes the maintenance, implementation and development of DNA's strategy and also corporate advocacy duties.

Sandberg reports to the CEO of DNA. He succeeds Christoffer von Schantz, who took over as a Vice President of DNA’s broadband and TV business late last year.

“Bjørn Taale has really extensive experience from the industry in terms of business management, strategy, technology and future research. He also has an excellent attitude and a desire to constantly develop. I believe that Bjørn Taale will bring new kind of expertise and insight to the management team, which will help DNA to remain successful also in the future”, says DNA’s CEO Jussi Tolvanen.

“I am very flattered and happy to be chosen for the demanding role of CSO and really happy to be joining DNA. The Telecommunications industry is more important to the growth and development of society than ever and DNA has the people and position to be a key contributor in the years to come”, says Bjørn Taale Sandberg.

Attachment: Photo of Bjørn Taale Sandberg

Further information:

Jussi Tolvanen, CEO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1000, jussi.tolvanen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2021, our total revenue was EUR 956 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

Attachment