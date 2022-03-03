Company announcement no 4-2022

Søborg, March 3, 2022

Notice to annual general meeting in Konsolidator A/S

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Konsolidator A/S of ordinary general meeting scheduled for March 24, 2022 at 15:00. The ordinary general meeting can be attented both virtual and in person.

Investors who wish to attend the ordinary general meeting virtually the webcast link will be open from March 18, 2022 in the Investor Portal.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the ordinary annual general meeting.

For further information please contact: Chairman of the Board Søren Elmann Ingerslev, at 3031 9451.



Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

