QPR Software Oyj – Managements’ Transactions

QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 MARCH 2022 11:00 AM
QPR Software Oyj has received the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
QPR Software Corporation – Managements´ Transactions
___________________________________________________________________________
Notifiable name
Antti Koskela
Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10713/5/4
___________________________________________________________________________
Date of the transaction: 2022-03-01
Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
___________________________________________________________________________
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 381 Unit price: 1,30 EUR
(2): Volume: 3062 Unit price: 1,30 EUR
(3): Volume: 244 Unit price: 1,29 EUR
Aggregate transaction data
(3): Volume: 3687 Average price: 1,29934 EUR
QPR Software Oyj
__________________________________________________________________________________
Notifiable name
Antti Koskela
Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10716/4/4
___________________________________________________________________________
Date of the transaction: 2022-03-02
Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
___________________________________________________________________________
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 1,3 EUR
Aggregate transaction data
(1): Volume: 200 Average price: 1,3 EUR
QPR Software Oyj
__________________________________________________________________________________
For further information, please contact:
QPR Software Oyj
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +35850 380 9893
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
Dare to improve. www.qpr.com
