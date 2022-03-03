QPR Software Oyj – Managements’ Transactions

English Finnish

QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 MARCH 2022 11:00 AM

QPR Software Oyj has received the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

QPR Software Corporation – Managements´ Transactions

Notifiable name

Antti Koskela

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10713/5/4

Date of the transaction: 2022-03-01

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 381 Unit price: 1,30 EUR

(2): Volume: 3062 Unit price: 1,30 EUR

(3): Volume: 244 Unit price: 1,29 EUR





Aggregate transaction data

(3): Volume: 3687 Average price: 1,29934 EUR

QPR Software Oyj

Notifiable name

Antti Koskela

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10716/4/4

Date of the transaction: 2022-03-02

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 1,3 EUR





Aggregate transaction data

(1): Volume: 200 Average price: 1,3 EUR

QPR Software Oyj

For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com



