QPR Software Oyj – Managements’ Transactions

QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 MARCH 2022 11:00 AM

QPR Software Oyj has received the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

QPR Software Corporation – Managements´ Transactions

___________________________________________________________________________

Notifiable name

Antti Koskela

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10713/5/4

___________________________________________________________________________

Date of the transaction: 2022-03-01

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

___________________________________________________________________________

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 381 Unit price: 1,30 EUR

(2): Volume: 3062 Unit price: 1,30 EUR

(3): Volume: 244 Unit price: 1,29 EUR


Aggregate transaction data

(3): Volume: 3687 Average price: 1,29934 EUR

QPR Software Oyj

__________________________________________________________________________________

Notifiable name

Antti Koskela

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10716/4/4

___________________________________________________________________________

Date of the transaction: 2022-03-02

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

___________________________________________________________________________

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 1,3 EUR


Aggregate transaction data

(1): Volume: 200 Average price: 1,3 EUR

QPR Software Oyj

__________________________________________________________________________________

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

