The global intelligent transportation systems market is expected to reach $40.76 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031

ATMS is expected to dominate the segment throughout the forecasted period due to the urgent need to manage imminent traffic problems persisting globally due to a substantial increase in vehicles in the last decade.



Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Offering



The hardware segment witnessed the most growth in the ITS market during the forecast period due to the prolific number of hardware equipment required for the setup of the ITS industry.Moreover, semiconductors, sensors, and telecommunication networks are costly to set up and commission.



Therefore, it grows in value over the forecast period.



Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Component



The telecommunication networks segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period as wires and lines are required for every ITS function.They are the building blocks for a successful ITS architecture.



In addition, the increasing demand for fiber optic cables is expected to boost the growth of the telecommunication networks market.



Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Deployment



The cloud segment is also expected to witness the largest share in the market and the highest growth in the coming years as it allows users to better manage their data for ITS. Also, it will enable greater storage facility to its users compared to on-premise storage accessibility.



Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Application



The traffic management segment dominates the application part of the industry throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing number of cars in the current scenario.



Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Region



The automobile market in the U.S. is one of the largest in terms of volume in 2020 and is expected to increase exponentially. The vehicle sector in the U.S. sold around 14.5 million light vehicle units in 2020. Consequently, ITS use for traffic management and road safety in the U.S. increases. It also has ample resources to set up the prolific number of ITS ecosystems for better managing the congestion problem in the North America region.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the intelligent transportation systems market.



Some of the key players operating in the market, include Siemens AG, Thales SA, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Garmin Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Ricardo, Swarco Holding, TransCore, EFKON GmbH, Redflex Holdings, Transmax Pty Ltd., Aecom Technology Corporation, Citilog, and Agero, Inc.



