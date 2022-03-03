Insights on the Hemophilia Global Market to 2026 - Increased Focus on Prophylactic Treatment Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemophilia Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of global hemophilia market by value, by number of identified patient, by severity, by therapy type, by region (North America (The US and rest of the North America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on global hemophilia market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of global hemophilia market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.



The global hemophilia market is highly competitive. The key players of global hemophilia market are CSL Ltd. (CSL Behring), Pfizer Inc., Bayer Group, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Hemophilia is usually an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. This can lead to spontaneous bleeding as well as bleeding following injuries or surgery. Blood contains many proteins called clotting factors that can help to stop bleeding. People with hemophilia have low levels of either factor VIII (8) or factor IX (9). The severity of hemophilia that a person has is determined by the number of factors in the blood. The lower the amount of the factor, the more likely it is that bleeding will occur which can lead to serious health problems.



The global hemophilia market can be segmented based on Disease Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Unknown Type); Severity (Mild, Moderate, Severe, and Unknown); and Therapy Type (Replacement Therapy, Immune Tolerance Induction (ITI) Therapy, and Gene Therapy).



During the pandemic, the global hemophilia market grew. As per guidelines of vaccine for patients with severe/moderate hemophilia, the vaccine injection should be given after a factor VIII (FVIII) or factor IX (FIX) injection. As a result of the increased prevalence of coronavirus, demand for hemophilia therapies and medications to reduce the risk of COVID-19 increased. This has further contributed to the positive growth trajectory of the market.



The global hemophilia market has increased during the years 2017-2021. The projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026 tremendously. The global hemophilia market is expected to increase due to the rising incidence of a bleeding disorder, increasing healthcare spending, rising male population, increased focus on prophylactic treatment, favorable initiatives and policies, increasing investment in R&D and new product development, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost of treatment, shortage of specialists, reluctance to switch to new therapies, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing innovation in gene therapy, development of novel hemophilia treatments, shifting focus to extended half-life th



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Hemophilia: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Hemophilia

2.1.2 Causes of Hemophilia

2.1.3 Signs and Symptoms of Hemophilia

2.1.4 Complications of Hemophilia

2.1.5 Types of Product for Hemophilia Treatment

2.2 Hemophilia Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Hemophilia Segmentation by Disease Type

2.2.2 Hemophilia Segmentation by Severity

2.2.3 Hemophilia Segmentation by Therapy Type



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hemophilia Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Hemophilia Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Hemophilia Market by Disease Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Type Unknown)

3.1.3 Global Hemophilia Market by Therapy Type (Replacement Therapy, Immune Tolerance Induction (ITI) Therapy, and Gene Therapy)

3.1.4 Global Hemophilia Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

3.1.5 Global Hemophilia Market by Number of Patient Identified

3.1.6 Global Hemophilia Market Number of Patient Identified by Disease Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Type Unknown)

3.2 Global Hemophilia Market: Disease Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Hemophilia A Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Hemophilia A Market by Number of Patient Identified

3.2.3 Global Hemophilia A Market Number of Patient Identified by Severity (Severe, Mild, Moderate, and Unknown)

3.2.4 Global Hemophilia B Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Hemophilia B Market by Number of Patient Identified

3.2.6 Global Hemophilia B Market Number of Patient Identified by Severity (Severe, Mild, Moderate, and Unknown)

3.2.7 Global Hemophilia Type Unknown Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Hemophilia Type Unknown Market by Number of Patient Identified

3.3 Global Hemophilia Market: Therapy Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Hemophilia Replacement Therapy Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Hemophilia Immune Tolerance Induction (ITI) Therapy Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID -19 on Hemophilia Market

5.2 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

5.3 Impact of COVID -19 on Healthcare Spending

5.4 Post-COVID Scenario



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rising Incidence of Bleeding Disorder

6.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Spending

6.1.3 Rising Male Population

6.1.4 Increased Focus on Prophylactic Treatment

6.1.5 Favorable Initiatives and Policies

6.1.6 Increasing Investment in R&D and New Product Development

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Treatment

6.2.2 Shortage of Specialists

6.2.3 Reluctance to Switch to New Therapies

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Innovation in Gene Therapy

6.3.2 Development of Novel Hemophilia Treatments

6.3.3 Shifting Focus to Extended Half Life Therapies



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Hemophilia Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Hemophilia Market Players by Research & Development Expenses Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 CSL Ltd. (CSL Behring)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Pfizer, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Bayer Group

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

