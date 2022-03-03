Alpine Optoelectronics Announces General Availability of its Single-Wavelength 100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 Transceiver for 100km Interconnects

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc., a leading innovator of optical networking technology, announces general availability of its Single-Wavelength 100G QSFP28 DWDM PAM4 transceiver.



The 100G QSFP28 DWDM transceiver is built on Alpine’s patented nCP4™ Silicon Photonics Optical Engine and is awarded a score of 4.0 by Lightwave’s 2022 Innovation Reviews. Available in 40 channels, the module is compatible with common 100GE switches and 100GHz spacing DWDM Mux/Demux filters providing 4Tbps of data capacity and 100km reach over amplified and dispersion compensated G.652 single-mode fiber (SMF) links with minimal investment.

A unique feature of Alpine’s 100G QSFP28 DWDM module is its wavelength-independent receiver, which means any two modules can link regardless of transmitter channel. Therefore, the product is compatible with standard DWDM ROADM’s enabling ROADM-based all-optical switching at 100G per wavelength to reach 4Tbps capacity. The transceiver’s small form factor, low power consumption, and exceptional optical performance provide additional value for this and other DWDM applications.

“Alpine Optoelectonics’ 100G QSFP28 DWDM PAM4 optical transceiver with innovative Silicon Photonics technology offers excellent OSNR, Tx output power, and Rx sensitivity at a competitive price compared to other DWDM solutions available on the market,” said Professor Maria Yuang, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan, ROC. “It provides the cost-effective performance advantage required for our new large-scale optical switching system co-developed with Delta Electronics for next generation optical data center networks.”

The 100G QSFP28 DWDM transceiver has successfully completed a full Telcordia GR-468-CORE qualification and is certified to IEC60825-1:2014 Class 1 Laser Safety, RoHS 2002/95/EC, and ESD IEC 61000-4-2 standards.

In addition, Alpine now offers a complimentary Modular TDCM+EDFA Platform specifically designed for its 100G QSFP28 DWDM transceivers to facilitate deployment in common applications.

Key Features of the Modular TDCM+EDFA Platform

1RU mainframe accepts pluggable EDFA & TDCM line cards

Automatic dispersion compensation tuning with G.652 fiber dispersion slope matching

Multiple TDCM+EDFA models support duplex & bi-directional links up to 100km

Pluggable redundant power supplies & pluggable cooling fans

“With full qualification and general availability of the 100G QSFP28 DWDM transceiver, Alpine Optoelectronics has achieved an important milestone in the evolution of our nCP4™ Silicon Photonics based optical interconnect solutions,” commented Tongqing Wang, President and CEO of Alpine Optoelectronics. “The addition of the Modular TDCM+EDFA Platform makes it even easier for our customers to deploy our 100G DWDM optics in high-density high-speed optical networking applications. We’re also pleased to support the next generation of ROADM-based all-optical high-speed switching.”

Alpine Optoelectronics plans to showcase this and other optical connectivity solutions in Booth #3750 at OFC 2022 in San Diego, California from March 8-10.

About Alpine Optoelectronics

Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc. is a US-based innovator in photonic products headquartered in Fremont, California. The company develops and commercializes Silicon Photonics, PAM4, and Coherent optical technologies to deliver advanced solutions for next generation optical networks to our customers and partners.

nCP4 is a trademark of Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc.

For more information visit Alpine Optoelectronics at www.alpineoptoelectronics.com or email us at sales@alpineoptoelectronics.com.

