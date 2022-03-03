New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241911/?utm_source=GNW





The global immunoglobulins market is expected to grow from $14.56 billion in 2021 to $15.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $21.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The immunoglobulins market consists of sales of immunoglobulins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the level of types of antibodies in the blood.Immunoglobulins or antibodies are glycoprotein molecules generated by plasma cells (white blood cells).



They are an important aspect of the immune response because they recognize and bind to certain antigens, such as bacteria or viruses, and help to destroy them.



The main types of products in immunoglobulins are IGG, IGA, IGM, IGE, and IGD.Immunoglobulin G (IGG) is the primary stimulator of humoral immunity in extracellular fluids such as blood, lymph, and saliva.



The immunoglobulins are delivered using the intravenous mode of delivery, subcutaneous mode of delivery and are used in hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immunodeficiency disease, myasthenia gravis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), others.



North America was the largest region in the immunoglobulins market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing geriatric population drives the growth of the immunoglobulins market.The geriatric population is at high risk of infectious diseases and auto-immune diseases.



The immunoglobulin test determines the body’s ability to produce antibodies that protect it from bacteria, viruses, and allergies.According to the United Nations department of economic and social affairs (UN DESA), in 2020, the number of people aged over 65 was 727 million globally.



By 2050, this figure is expected to have more than doubled, reaching over 1.5 billion people. The aging population is expected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16% in 2050. Thus, the increasing geriatric population is expected to increase the demand for the immunoglobulins market during the forecast period.



The launch of new offices and laboratories to boost research and development activities is shaping the immunoglobulins market.Major companies operating in the immunoglobulins sector are focused on opening new laboratories for immunoglobulins to enhance the platform technology, pipeline development, and manufacturing capabilities.



For instance, in February 2021, VectorY, a fully integrated gene therapy firm, has opened offices and laboratories in the Netherlands to develop novel vectorized antibodies for muscular and neurological illnesses.In this laboratory, VectorY creates exclusive and collaborative projects based on a revolutionary AAV platform and antibody-based targeted degradation technology.



The company is developing a pipeline of new vectorized antibodies to treat muscle and CNS illnesses, to enhance delivery, durability, and accessibility of specific tissues and cells, to overcome the limits of present therapies.



In June 2020, CSL Behring, a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Vitaeris Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition accelerates the addition of clazakizumab, an anti-IL6 MAB currently in phase III development for the treatment of chronic active antibody-mediated rejection, into CSL Behring’s portfolio. Vitaeris Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company.



The countries covered in the immunoglobulins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241911/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________