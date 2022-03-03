New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241907/?utm_source=GNW





The global fetal bovine serum market is expected to grow from $946.25 million in 2021 to $1,006.42 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in mainly due to increase in R&D towards development of novel biopharmaceuticals. The market is expected to reach $1,275.93 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The fetal bovine serum market consists of sales of fetal bovine serum by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing fetal bovine serum and related services.Fetal bovine serum refers to the liquid fraction of clotted blood from fetal calves, with reduced cells, fibrin, and clotting factors.



It has high concentration of nutritional and macromolecular factors essential for cell growth and is a critical raw material for animal care, biotechnology, drug development, diagnostics, and other fields of research.



The main types of fetal bovine serum are charcoal stripped, chromatographic, dialyzed fetal bovine serum, exosome depleted, stem cell, others.Charcoal stripped fetal bovine serum has activated carbon that helps lower levels of lipophilic compounds such as hormones, growth factors, and steroids and is used to conduct receptor or estrogen related studies.



The fetal bovine serum is used in drug discovery, cell culture media, in vitro fertilization, human and animal vaccine production, diagnostics and others. Fetal bovine serum is used in various sectors including research and academic institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, others.



North America was the largest region in the fetal bovine serum market in 2021.Asia Pacific recorded the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the fetal bovine serum market in the forecast period.A biopharmaceutical is a medicinal product that is derived from biological sources such as animals, humans, and microorganisms using biotechnology.



Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most widely used substitute for animal cell culture media.Pharmaceutical firms, diagnostic laboratories, and researchers rely heavily on FBS for much of their cell culture requirements in biologics research.



The global biologics market is expected to increase from $253.4 billion in 2020 to $420.5 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals propels the growth of the fetal bovine serum market.



Increasing collaborations between companies and research intuitions is a key trend gaining popularity in the fetal bovine serum market.Major companies are collaborating for increasing production capabilities, expanding market share and developing new products.



For instance, in March 2021, Avant Meats, a Hong Kong-based cell-based marine protein startup, announced a strategic partnership with QuaCell Biotechnology, a biopharmaceutical company based in Guangdong, China, to reduce production costs and accelerate the commercialization of cultured meat.Avant claimed that by using its fetal bovine serum-free (FBS-free) cell culture media, it was able to cut production costs by 90%.



The collaboration with QuaCell will further reduce costs by 75%. The collaboration is one of the earliest attempts to outsource production to a biopharmaceutical manufacturer.



In December 2019, Sartorius, a German-based life science research and biopharmaceutical company acquired Biological Industries for $53.67 million. Through this acquisition, Sartorius expanded cell culture media and complementing the product portfolio for the users in the growing advanced therapies market in the majority portion of Biological Industries. Biological Industries is an Israel-based chemical and biotechnology company that provides fetal bovine serum for mammalian cell culture.



The countries covered in the fetal bovine serum market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





