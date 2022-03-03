New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241906/?utm_source=GNW





The global gynecology drugs market is expected to grow from $24.68 billion in 2021 to $26.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.. The growth is mainly due to the increase in gynecological disorders among women and rising cases of gynecological cancer. The market is expected to reach $33.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The gynecology drugs market consists of sales of gynecology drugs services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture gynecology drugs which are used to treat gynecological diseases which includes conditions affecting the uterus, ovaries, and their appendages.



The main types of therapeutics in gynecology drugs are hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy.Hormonal therapy is a treatment that adds, blocks or removes hormones to slow or stop the growth of cancer cells that need hormones to grow.



Gynecology drugs are used for gynecology cancers, menopausal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception and others and are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the gynecology drugs market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in number of women suffering from ovarian cancer would drive the growth of the global gynecological drugs market.For instance, according to Globocan, it is estimated that the global incidence of ovarian cancer will increase to 434,184 by 2040.



The increasing incidence of ovarian cancer would boost the market for gynecological drugs in the forecast period.



Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally which is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of gynecological drugs companies.Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices.



For instance, Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses range of techniques and treatments for gynecological cancer.Many herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties, example Curcumin, Holy Basil are said to inhibit the growth of cancerous cells and Ayurvedic gynecological procedures like Agnikarma helps treat cervical erosion.



This growing adoption of alternative treatments is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.



Drug manufacturers are investing in developing personalized cancer vaccines, including gynecological cancers, and few have reached clinical trial phases.Pharmaceutical companies are combining genetic sequencing and precision medicine to create new drug therapies and cancer treatments that are designed to treat specific patients.



For instance, in September 2021, scientists from the University of Oxford and the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research designed a two-dose therapeutic cancer vaccine using Oxford’s viral vector vaccine technology.In 2019, Moderna announced the result from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with both resected (adjuvant) and unresected (advanced) solid tumors.



The results were positive when mRNA mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157, given alone or in combination with Merck pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®). Currently the vaccine is in phase 2 clinical trial.



In January 2020, True North, India-based capital market company, announced the acquisition of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gynecology business in India and Nepal for $16.2 million (INR 115 crore). Through this acquisition, True North aims at further growing the gynecology portfolio of Glenmark and expanding presence in multiple geographies. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a India-based manufacturer of generic drug and active pharmaceutical ingredient.



The countries covered in the gynecology drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





