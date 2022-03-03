Truss Beverage Co. Announces Dave Schlosser as President & CEO

Toronto, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Truss Beverage Co., the joint venture between Molson Coors Canada and HEXO Corp., is pleased to announce Dave Schlosser as the company’s new President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dave joined the cannabis-infused beverage company in November 2018, serving as Chief Financial Officer of Truss Beverage Co., prior to assuming the role of CEO in January 2022.



“As one of the founding employees of Truss, Dave has been instrumental in launching Canada’s leading cannabis-infused beverage portfolio,” said Pete Marino, member of Truss’ board of directors and president of emerging growth for Molson Coors. “Dave leverages his passion for the business with an incredibly strong skill set and a collaborative approach to driving the business forward. He’s both a skilled financial and commercial executive and he’s the right person to lead Truss forward.”



With over 17 years of business leadership experience at consumer-packaged goods companies alone, including The Kraft Heinz Company and Maple Leaf Foods, and having played an integral role in building Truss Beverage Co. from the ground up, Dave is well-positioned to continue driving Truss’ growth strategy through innovation and the evolving needs of the consumer.

“The potential of the cannabis beverage industry is truly endless, and I’m excited to lead the incredible team at Truss into such an exciting period of growth,” said Dave Schlosser, President & CEO of Truss Beverage Co. “At Truss, we believe that we’re on the forefront of something remarkable, and we are committed to leading the way to evolve the CIB industry through relentless innovation and putting the needs of our consumers first and foremost.”



The announcement coincides with the recent appointment of Lori Hatcher as Head of Commercial at Truss Beverage Co. Having previously served as Head of Marketing, and with more than 20 years in marketing leadership roles at established global brands and fast-growth start-ups, Lori will lead both Marketing and Sales to drive Truss’ ambition to be the leading cannabis beverage company.





About Truss Beverage Co.

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between Molson Coors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. The Truss portfolio has a wide range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions. The Truss portfolio of brands include XMG, Little Victory, Mollo, House of Terpenes, Veryvell and Bedfellows Liquid Arts.

Truss Beverage Co. will continue to deliver on its promise to be the cannabis beverage specialist through extraordinary products and marketing that reinforces its commitment to responsible adult use.



About Dave Schlosser



Dave Schlosser is an experienced business leader and constant innovator, who is driven by the energy and talent of the people surrounding him. With a background in finance and CPG sales, Dave is passionate about unlocking big ideas through commercial success.



Most recently, Dave served as Chief Financial Officer of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between MolsonCoors Canada and HEXO, where he was instrumental in growing Truss to be the leading cannabis beverage company in Canada.



Having joined Truss as its second employee in 2018, Dave views the cannabis-infused beverage industry as a once in a lifetime opportunity to build something from the ground up. Prior to his time at Truss, Dave held several senior roles at publicly traded CPG companies including The Kraft Heinz Company and Maple Leaf Foods.





