Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2022

8%. The growth is mainly due to increasing prevalence of alpha mannosidosis, use of orphan drugs, fee reductions and tax credits, increasing investment in the rare disease treatment and advancements in treatment drugs. The market is expected to reach $20.61 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.2%.



The alpha mannosidosis market consists of sales of therapies for alpha mannosidosis (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provides treatment for alpha mannosidosis, which is a lysosomal storage disorder.Lysosomes are particles bound in membranes within cells that function as the primary digestive units.



Alpha-mannosidosis is a rare genetic inherited condition that affects the organs and tissues of the person suffering from the disease.The treatment therapy focuses on detecting and preventing polysaccharide accumulations within mutant cells, which can cause harm to tissue, organs, and eventually death.



Polysaccharides are defined as larger molecules composed of several linked sugar molecules.



The main types of therapy for alpha mannosidosis are bone marrow transplant (BMT), enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), peripheral blood stem cell transplantation (PBSCT) and gene therapy.A bone marrow transplant is a procedure in which dysfunctional marrow is replaced with healthy marrow.



The different types of indications include Type I, Type II and Type III and is implemented in wide range of verticals such as hospitals and specialty clinics.



North America was the largest region in the alpha mannosidosis market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing investments on research is expected to contribute to the growth of the alpha mannosidosis market in the forecast period.Currently, in the alpha mannosidosis market, only one company has therapies for the rare genetic disease.



However, several firms have products in the clinical stages, which will boost market demand in the forecast period.For instance, in 2020, the EU clinical trials database lists 39,219 clinical trials with a EudraCT protocol, 6,426 of which are clinical trials involving subjects under the age of 18.



Therefore, the increasing investments on research fuels the growth of the alpha mannosidosis market.



The advancements in treatment for alpha mannosidosis like pharmacological therapy are gaining traction in the alpha mannosidosis market.For instance, Chiesi Group, an international research-focused Healthcare company, announced that it has received a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization of Velmanase Alfa, under the brand name Lamzede from the European Medicines Agency Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.



Lamzede is an enzyme replacement therapy intended to provide or supplement natural alpha-mannosidase, an enzyme that helps with the degradation of mannose–rich oligosaccharides and thus prevents their accumulation in various tissues in the body.



The countries covered in the alpha mannosidosis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





