United States Ice Cream (Take-Home, Impulse, and Artisan) Markets, 2021-2026: Major Companies are Developing Advanced Techniques and Launching New Low-Fat, Vegan Ice Creams to Stay Competitive

The United States ice cream market was valued USD 33.11 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 5% during the next five years to reach USD 47.66 Billion by 2026F.

The United States ice cream market is driven by the high demand for premium ice cream and the new product launches by the companies to offer a wide variety of flavors to the customers. Ice cream is a sweetened frozen dessert made from milk, cream, sugar, and flavorings.

Presently, companies have come up with many flavors to satisfy customer taste and preferences. According to the survey of the International Dairy Foods Association, the most common flavors in the United States are vanilla, chocolate, cookies 'n' cream, mint chocolate chip, and chocolate chip cookie dough. In general, ice cream has a lot of nutritional value, and it is also a good source of energy. Ice cream consists of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, which all are required for the human body to produce energy.



In the United States, ice cream is one of the most preferred form of dessert. Thus, to retain a large consumer base in the United States market companies are also coming up with great innovations. Ice cream should contain 10 to 16 percent milkfat as it gives a smooth and creamy texture and is most preferred by the people of the United States. Ice cream is largely produced in the month of March to July, whereas July is the busiest production month for the manufacturer of ice cream.

According to International Dairy Foods Association, about 6.9 billion pounds of ice cream was produced in the year 2019 in the United States. Families are the primary focus of the ice cream manufacturing companies since household consumption is relatively higher in the United States approximately 90% of household consumers regularly eat sweet and frozen treats. Thus, United States ice cream manufacturers are witnessing an increased demand for premium ice cream, sorbet, gelato ice cream, and low-fat or non-fat ice cream.



The United States ice cream market is bifurcated into the category, product type, distribution channel, region, and company. Based on category, the United States ice cream market is further fragmented into take-home ice cream, impulse ice cream, and artisan ice cream.

Among them, the take-home ice cream segment held approximately 44% of the market share in 2020 since the majority of the consumer in the United States prefer to buy family packs of ice cream as they are easy to store and carry. Based on product type, the United States ice cream market is segmented into brick, tub, cup, cone, stick, and others.

Among them, bricks hold the largest market share of around 28% in 2020, as household consumption of ice cream is more in the United States. Hence, family packs are largely preferred by the consumer of the United States. Furthermore, an increase in the number of populations is expected to contribute to the growth of the products in the future.



Based on distribution channels, the United States ice cream market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. Among them, supermarkets/hypermarkets hold a major market share of around 25%, because there are many supermarkets in the United States and there is a huge variety of flavors present under one roof.



Major companies are developing advanced techniques and launching new low-fat, vegan ice creams to stay competitive in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States ice cream market.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Wells Enterprises, Inc.

Kahala Franchising, L.L.C. (Cold Stone Creamery)

Pierre's Ice Cream Company

Unilever United States, Inc. (Breyers, Magnum, Good Humor, Heartbrand (wall's) Ben & Jerry)

Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.

General Mills Inc. (Haagen-Dazs)

American Dairy Queen Corporation (Dairy Queen)

Turkey Hill, L.P.

Inspire Brands, Inc. (Baskin Robins)

